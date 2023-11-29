Gifts For the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Share Article
Cat-themed gifts are truly the way to any cat lover’s heart. That’s especially true when the gifts are unassailably chic, clever and easy on the eyes. Good news: all the items below fit the bill. Whether you’re shopping for a cat lover in your life or splurging on yourself, these cat-themed picks are all you need for a perfect holiday season.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
- opens in a new tab
Must Read: Queer Icons and Their Cats
Striking photographs and captivating anecdotes about LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and their feline friends, including Freddie Mercury and Dusty Springfield
- opens in a new tab
5 Calming Products For Cats
Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there’s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with