Electronic cat toys can seem needlessly complex to the uninitiated. After all, many cats seem perfectly happy swatting at a piece of string on the end of a stick or wrestling with a sachet of catnip. But just because your cat appreciates the simple things, that doesn’t mean they won’t derive pleasure from something more high-tech with a few more bells and whistles. (Well, not actual bells and whistles, since most cats are quite sensitive to discordant noises, but you know what I mean.)

Benefits of electronic cat toys

“Play is so important for cats,” says LA-based certified feline behaviour consultant and Kinship Collective member Cristin Tamburo, aka The Cat Counselor opens in a new tab . “It helps to fulfil their natural need to hunt and can strengthen the bond between cat and human. It can also help alleviate behavioural issues, since cats who are properly stimulated are happier and less likely to act out.”

For this reason, Tamburo recommends establishing a regular play routine with your cats and paying special attention to the way� your cats like to play. “Some cats like toys they can chase, while others prefer cat food puzzles opens in a new tab or things they can wrestle with,” she says. She also recommends having a variety of toys, rotating them every few weeks, and keeping them put away when not in use to help prevent cats from getting bored.

And while Tamburo is especially fond of lo-fi interactive toys like the Turbo Scratcher opens in a new tab or the Cat Dancer Deluxe opens in a new tab , she’s no cat toy Luddite. “Electronic toys can be great for cats,” she says. “They are no substitute for human/cat play sessions, but they are an excellent way to keep cats stimulated when humans are busy.” Of course, higher-tech toys do tend to be more expensive, which can be stressful for parents with finicky felines. Fortunately, she has some suggestions to help get your furry friend on board.

“Some cats are hesitant about new things, so I recommend going slowly,” she says. Try laying the new toy out and allowing the cat to investigate it on their own before engaging them directly. If it’s a puzzle game, make sure you show your cat how to use it. Get down on their level and bat at the thing they are supposed to bat at and let them see how it’s done.“

And if all else fails, just add catnip. “70 percent of cats respond to catnip, so spraying the toys with a catnip spray [From the Field opens in a new tab is her personal favourite] can help entice them to play.” Finally, consider ending play sessions with a treat. Since play is linked to a cat’s hunting instincts, a treat allows them to complete their prey sequence and will help motivate them to play again.

6 electronic cat toys

Here are our top picks for the best electronic cat toys that’ll actually keep your kitty entertained.

