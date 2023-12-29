7 Heated Cat Beds to Keep Your Feline Warm This Winter
Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too
Cat parents know that their feline friends like to sleep – some more than othersopens in a new tab. Sometimes they love to snuggle up with us in bedopens in a new tab; on other occasions, they prefer a bit of personal space – don’t we all, quite frankly. When the temperature drops and it’s time to pack away your cat’s Christmas jumperopens in a new tab for another year, a heated bed could be just the thing to keep your cat cosy and content. Here, we’ve rounded up seven of the best models on the market, including a cordless cat bed that’s perfect for outdoor use.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Nick Levine
Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.
