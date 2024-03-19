Easter eggs for cats

Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever

It’s nearly Easter and, considering that Easter eggs have been on the shelves since January, you probably have a pretty good idea of which egg(s) you’d like to find yourself in possession of come Easter Sunday.

But, as you settle down to dig into your chocolatey treat, you might catch sight of a small, mournful presence out of the corner of your eye. Spare a thought for the sad little kitty who heard the rustle of food wrappers and emerged on to the scene only to find themselves without an Easter treat of their own. As the loving cat parent you are, you‘d do anything to prevent this sorry scenario and so, to help, we‘ve rounded up the best cat-safe Easter eggs on offer so you guys both have something to tuck into on the big day.

Your cat will (absolutely not) thank you for it.

Can cats eat Easter eggs?

Sadly, the answer to this one is ‘no’. Cats, just like dogs opens in a new tab , cannot, under any circumstances have chocolate. opens in a new tab Chocolate contains methylxanthines, which are toxic to cats. The darker the chocolate, the higher the methylxanthine content and the more dangerous opens in a new tab it is to your cat.

Theobromine and caffeine are the primary methylxanthines found in chocolate. They have similar effects and can cause symptoms such as vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhoea opens in a new tab , hyperactivity opens in a new tab , elevated heart rate, elevated blood pressure, heart arrhythmia, muscle tremors, seizures, coma and even death.

The severity of the symptoms will depend on the amount and type of chocolate ingested and the size of the cat. Together, caffeine and theobromine create a particularly bad combination for cats, because the caffeine takes effect quickly (within an hour or two) and doesn’t wear off until after the theobromine starts causing problems (within four hours).

However, that doesn’t mean that your cat can’t join in the Easter fun. The clever people in the pet industry have been hard at work creating Easter eggs that are just for cats. Read on for our pick of the best.

Easter eggs for cats

Webbox Easter Egg for Cats

Sadly, this yoghurt and catnip-infused egg hasn’t made a comeback this year. I mean, there are some still for sale on eBay but considering they’re almost certainly a year old, maybe best to leave it!