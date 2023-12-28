Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
Share Article
You slather it on toast, add it to smoothies and use it as the main ingredient in homemade dog treats. Your feline friend might like a sweet spoonful, too.
Is peanut butter good for cats?
Peanut butter is packed with protein (and tastes great) and is often added to treats or used to hide medications, according to Dr Maryanne Murphy, clinical assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Tennessee. “Cats do fine with peanut butter,” she says.
So, why shouldn’t cats eat peanut butter?
Peanut butter is safe for some cats but there are still several good reasons to find another go-to treat for your feline friends.
The oil and fat that give peanut butter its flavour are high in calories and could cause them to pack on the pounds; for this reason, it’s best to limit quantities, but “a small amount to give a cat medication or a little treat is just fine,” Dr Murphy says.
Peanut butter also contains a lot of salt. Too much sodium could lead to vomitingopens in a new tab, diarrhoeaopens in a new tab or excessive thirst and, in severe cases, heart disease.
Peanut butter may be a choking hazard due to its thick consistency.
Some cats have nut allergies, including allergies to peanuts. It’s rare but it’s also possible and, in severe cases, it can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.
Peanut butter can contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol that is toxic to dogs. “A detrimental link in cats has not been shown,” Dr Murphy says. “Out of an abundance of caution, I would still recommend against using a xylitol-containing product with cats, and would still call your vet if your cat consumes peanut butter that contains xylitol.”
How to add peanut butter to your cat’s diet
You can hide pills in a small glob of peanut butter, offer a few licks off of the spoon, or use it as a sweet and salty ingredient in homemade treats.
Jodi Helmer
Jodi Helmer is a North Carolina-based freelance writer who shares her home with an embarrassing number of rescue dogs and relies on four feral cats to patrol the barn. When she isn’t refilling food and water dishes, Jodi writes about animals for Scientific American, Sierra, WebMD, AKC Family Dog, Living the Country Life, and Out Here.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
- opens in a new tab
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff