Does your cat like to hop up on the kitchen counter and take a drink when you turn on the tap? No, they aren’t just being greedy for attention while you’re trying to do the dishes. Most cats find running water more enticing than what’s in their bowl. This habit is a result of an evolutionary instinct telling them running water is less likely to be contaminated with pollutants or microorganisms that could harm them. That’s why offering your whiskered friend a water source that simulates a natural flowing stream will keep them coming back for more.

Not drinking enough water is a common issue for house cats, causing them to be more susceptible to health concerns such as kidney disease and bladder inflammation, making the appeal of their hydration station all the more essential. “Due to their desert origins, cats have a naturally low thirst drive,” explains veterinarian Dr Annette Louviere. “However, water fountains can be enticing to some cats as running water is more attractive to them.” Cats are also very sensitive to taste and might reject a bowl of water if it has been sitting out. Cat fountains continuously cycle and filter the water, so as long as you’re cleaning and refilling it as instructed, your kitty will always have fresh, great-tasting water that will satisfy their delicate palate.

If you’re out of the house a lot or just don’t want to deal with filling up a bowl all the time, a cat fountain might be the way to go. Most of these dishes hold a few litres of water, making refills far less frequent, which reduces water waste. Whether you’re discarding water your cat didn’t finish or wiping up spills from bowls they knock over, a fountain can help ensure every drop gets lapped up by a kitty rather than sent down the drain. Below, the best cat water fountains on the market.

Best overall

opens in a new tab Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain opens in a new tab £ 34.99 The Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain looks like something you’d buy from the Apple store. Its patented water recirculation system boasts ultra-quiet performance, and five levels of filtration offer guaranteed pure, great-tasting water. This fountain also has two drinking modes – flowing stream and gentle bubbles – so your cat can choose which experience they like best. £34.99 at Lords & Labradors opens in a new tab

Best smart fountain

opens in a new tab Petkit Eversweet Solo Dog & Cat Fountain opens in a new tab £ 22.07 The compact and durable Eversweet Solo Fountain is great for smaller pets. When set to ‘smart mode’, it pumps for three minutes then rests for three minutes to save energy. With blue, orange, green or black monochrome designs to choose from, all of which are powered by USB cables that can be removed for easier cleaning, there’s no shortage of options to suit your personal style. £22.07 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best splurge

opens in a new tab Drinkwell 360 Stainless Steel Pet Fountain opens in a new tab £ 64.58 This fountain holds 3.8 litres of fresh water and is made entirely of stainless steel, making it easy and efficient to clean. You can even wash the whole thing (excluding the pump) in the dishwasher. Replaceable carbon filters keep the water fresh and the five-spout design makes it great for a multiple pet household. £64.58 at Drinkwell opens in a new tab

Best budget

Best whisker safe