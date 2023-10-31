9 Cool Mid-Century Modern Cat Trees and Furniture · Kinship

Wait, This Is Cat Furniture?

Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point

by Avery Felman
31 October 2023
There are two types of cat owners in the world: those who are willing to sacrifice their personal style for practical-leaning cat furniture and those who aren’t. Now, thanks to the internet’s coolest creatives, you don’t have to relinquish your personal aesthetic to the world of beige shag cat trees. There’s a whole wealth of possibilities out there that you don’t have to be stacked with cash to enjoy (although some of them will definitely cost you an arm and a leg).

Simply put, you and your cat can have it all: good looks, longevity and a bond unshaken by the more, shall we say, superficial household purchases. Here are nine mid-century modern cat trees and uniquely modern cat furniture.

FolkmadeCo Cat Bed Coffee Table
Cat always napping on your favourite stack of coffee table books? We have the perfect solution: this coffee table with an inner cat bed nook was built with sturdy craftsmanship and modern design, and comes from a small business in the UK.

Fabio The Cat Handmade Cat Hammock
The Mad Men aesthetic hasn’t exited popular consciousness and I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve googled ‘mid-century modern cat bed’ more times than I can count. This elevated, contemporary wooden bed frame with a cosy hammock is the perfect compromise between my delicate style sensibilities and my cat’s desire to sleep on anything besides a cardboard box.

Bester Litter Box Enclosure
Expecting an Architectural Digest home tour? Even if you aren’t, this incredible side table/cat condo combo will leave your home looking camera-ready.

Seeking the perfect plywood side table to match your mid-century aesthetic, but also a cosy place for your cat to take their afternoon naps? Look no further.

Felicity's Cat Modern Retro Cat Pod
Retro and futuristic all at the same time, this cat pod with its jazzy interior will add an aesthetically pleasing finish to any cat parent’s flat. Adorable pictures in the product reviews show that purchasers’ feline friends are similarly enamoured.

If you’re constantly looking for more seating, let this spare chair/foot stool/cat cave serve as the perfect solution.

Archie & Oscar Alva Cat Condo
Ahh, a place to stack your prized coffee table books and display your family photographs. The fact that your cat also has their very own cubby hole in your new vintage TV-shaped side table is all purr for the course.

If you’ve got a climber on your hands, there’s no better way to keep them occupied and your human furniture free of scratches than by giving them a climbing frame of sorts.

Lords & Labradors Cat Washroom & Litter Tray
I’m just going to say it: living with a roommate who poos in a box is weird. And it’s a fact that doesn’t get less weird with time. Might as well cover it up, because I have a feeling they don’t love making eye contact with you during the act, either.

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.