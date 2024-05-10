The Eurovision Song Contest is notorious for its quirky entries, but this year, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna has taken it to a whole new level. With his song ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’ opens in a new tab , he’s not only bidding farewell to his homeland but also to his beloved feline companion. Yep… his cat.

In a world where cat lovers are as common as cat memes, Baby Lasagna’s ode to leaving his cat behind strikes a chord with many. As he bids farewell to his feline, his words echo the sentiments of cat parents worldwide.

From the emotional turmoil of leaving behind those whiskers to the desperate plea for a simple ‘meow’ in return, Baby Lasagna captures the essence of every cat lover’s struggle.

But who is Baby Lasagna, and why is he serenading his cat on the Eurovision stage? Born and raised in the vibrant city of Zagreb, Baby Lasagna, whose real name is Marko Purišić, has been making waves in the Croatian music scene for years. Known for his eclectic style and offbeat lyrics, he’s no stranger to pushing boundaries – both musically and, apparently, emotionally.

Now, ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’ is not your typical Eurovision ballad. It’s a quirky mix of Croatian folk elements and modern pop beats, sure, but it’s sprinkled with lyrics that will tug at any cat parent’s heartstrings. Basically, Baby Lasagna is leaving home to head to the big city and what he’s really going to miss is his cat.

But what’s with all the meows, you ask? Well, it seems Baby Lasagna is desperately hoping for a little feline acknowledgement before he hits the road. “Meow, cat, please, meow back”, he pleads in the song, capturing the inner turmoil of every pet parent who’s ever wondered if their pet will miss them as much as they’ll miss their pet.

And while Baby Lasagna’s heartfelt farewell to his cat may seem amusing on the surface, it also speaks to a deeper truth: the bond between humans and their pets knows no bounds. Whether you’re saying goodbye to a cat, a dog or even a hamster named Steve, the pain of separation is universal.

Baby Lasagna’s quirky anthem has not only captured the hearts of Eurovision fans but has also gained traction on social media, with users flooding his posts with comments ‘meowing back’ and sharing memes featuring his feline-inspired lyrics. As the song gains momentum online, Baby Lasagna finds himself catapulted into the spotlight as the clear favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 opens in a new tab for Croatia, but you’ll have to wait until the final display of Euro-pop madness on Saturday 11 May.

Baby Lasagna isn’t the only one expressing his love for his pets, (three cats called Stipe, Gertruda and Branka, btw) at Eurovision this year. Swedish duo Marcus & Martinus opens in a new tab introduced us to their favourite dogs in a delightful TikTok clip, while Albanian contestant Besa opens in a new tab boasts a menagerie of six dogs and three cats.

As we eagerly await the results of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, let’s spare a thought for Baby Lasagna and his meowing muse. In the immortal words of Baby Lasagna himself, “Don’t cry, just dance”. After all, isn’t that what life – and Eurovision – is all about?

*No cats were harmed in the making of this article. Just a few scratched-up sofas and spilt milk.