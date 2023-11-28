7 Best Christmas Jumpers For Your Cat · Kinship

7 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Cats

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

by Nick Levine
27 November 2023
two cats wearing christmas jumpers with fairy lights
Photo Courtesy of Amazon

Christmas jumpers are such a festive staple these days that you can even buy one for your cat. Here are seven of the most stylish designs on the market; they’re sweaters that are cute and cosy without being too costumey (though if your feline wants to dress up as a Cat Santa, we won’t judge).

Red Deer Handmade Christmas Cat Sweater
£14.21

This handmade cotton jumper is available in five different sizes, so finding the perfect fit for your cat won’t be a problem.

£14.21 at Etsy
Teddy Bear Christmas Cardigan
£23.27

This charming cardigan – seriously, how cute are the buttons – is one for the high-end feline. It comes in two colours (red and green) and seven different sizes.

£23.27 at Etsy
Christmas Santa Cat and Dog Cape
£8

If you think your cat might feel too restricted by a traditional Christmas jumper, this loose-fitting cape is a cosy alternative. As a bonus, it comes in a pack of two, so you’re covered if one gets a bit bedraggled during daily cat play.

£8 at Pets at Home
BOBIBI Santa Claus Cat Sweater
£11.99

This stretchy sweater has a stylish striped design with a Santa face on the back. Think of it as classic French chic given a cute festive twist.

£11.99 at Amazon
HYLYUN Reindeer Sweaters
£14.99

If your cat is a creature of many moods, this two-for-one jumper pack is a good call. Both designs are easy to put on and take off (and also benefit from being machine washable).

£14.99 at Amazon
Gingerbread Man Cat Fleece
£11.29

Available in four sizes, this soft festive fleece is ideal for a cat with sensitive skin.

£11.29 at Amazon
Turtleneck Cat Sweater
£12.61

Strictly speaking, this striking turtlekneck sweater isn’t actually a Christmas jumper. But its bright red colour feels nearly as festive as Mariah Carey eating a mince pie, so we’re sold.

£12.61 at Amazon

Nick Levine

Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.

