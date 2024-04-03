If you’ve ever been downwind of a dog fart opens in a new tab , you’ll know that dogs are particularly prone to producing loud and often pretty foul-smelling gas. But have you ever heard a cat fart? Probably not – although you may have smelt a faint whiff as if from nowhere. The dignified cat does in fact fart, but gas in cats isn’t very common. We spoke to a veterinary nurse to get the lowdown on the lesser discussed phenomenon of cats farts.

Do cats fart?

Yes! But as cats are much smaller in size than (most) dogs and humans, their farts are less noticeable – you usually won’t hear it or smell it, as most cat gas is odourless. One to two farts per day is normal for a healthy cat, compared to 13–21 farts on average for humans opens in a new tab – yikes. “Cats have a shorter digestive tract,” explains veterinary nurse Zoe Blake opens in a new tab . “So this means that food passes through faster; the quicker the transit time the less fermentation and gas produced.”

This low frequency is also due to their diet and mechanism of producing energy. Cats don’t rely on hard-to-digest cellulose opens in a new tab for their nutrients and energy, which means they have a lot fewer bacteria in their gut (bacteria by-products are one of the things that can cause flatulence).

So while cats won’t pass gas frequently, when they do, they’ll probably be just as surprised as you are.

What causes gas in cats?

Cats fart for the same reason we do: they either swallow air while they’re eating, or they have excess gas created by the bacteria in their gut. Cats, like us, need to expel this air from one of two exit points (yes, cats can burp opens in a new tab ).

Food and diet

“Gas is a natural byproduct of the digestion process, however if a cat eats something that doesn’t quite agree with them, then more gas may be produced,” says Zoe. “It is important that cats remain carnivores as it is essential they eat specific amino acids that can only be found in meat. It is believed that a higher carnivore diet will lead to less fermentation within the gut, therefore less gas production.”

But there is such a thing as too much red meat, which can trigger gas in cats, along with foods that are too high in fibre. Cats also can’t digest d opens in a new tab a iry products opens in a new tab , so they can be a culprit for farts, too. Cats can develop food allergies at any time in their life, even becoming allergic to foods that they’ve eaten for years. Most cats have skin symptoms with food allergies, but many also have stomach problems like diarrhoea and possibly gas. Your vet can help you diagnose food allergies.

Health conditions

While farting isn’t directly linked to a cat’s age (so not like your grandparent letting it rip at inappropriate times), kittens opens in a new tab with immature immune systems or senior cats opens in a new tab with weak immune systems can be more prone to gastrointestinal upset and therefore gas. Plus, for kittens, the transition from their mother’s milk to solid food can cause a little extra gas.

“As we know the gut and brain axis is linked and stress hormones can negatively affect your digestion, cats may also fart when they are stressed out or afraid opens in a new tab ,” says Zoe. “Excess wind can be a sign of digestive issues such as diarrhoea opens in a new tab or runny poo, too.” Some health conditions that may lead cats to fart more include:

In rare cases, cat flatulence may be caused by a serious illness such as Tritrichomonas foetus. The University of Liverpool opens in a new tab says that in cats affected with this intestinal parasite, flatulence may be accompanied by “malodorous” diarrhoea.

Should I be worried about my cat’s farts?

Most of the time a fart is just a fart, but you should call your vet if your cat has ongoing other symptoms such as vomiting opens in a new tab , bloating, bloody poo, bad-smelling gas, or if they are refusing to eat or drink opens in a new tab .



As lots of cats go to the toilet outside, sometimes excess gas may be the most obvious clue that something isn’t right. “Excessive or persistent farting could indicate an underlying health issue so it is important to get them seen if this is the case. It is also important to monitor their faeces to ensure they do not have diarrhoea, constipation or blood in their poo. Any of these problems could indicate that something isn’t quite right in their digestive system,” explains Zoe.

Are there any treatments for gassy cats?

While most gas is not cause for concern, there are a few ways you can address the issue.