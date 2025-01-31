They might seem pretty in spring, but make sure your kitty stays clear...

Flowers and plants can add beauty to our homes and gardens, but pet parents need to be mindful of potential dangers to their four-legged friends. One common concern is: are daffodils poisonous to cats? The answer is yes – daffodils contain toxic compounds that can be harmful to cats if ingested.

No matter the season, it’s important to recognise the symptoms of plant poisoning and take precautions to keep your cat safe. Whether you’re decorating with fresh flowers, maintaining a garden or bringing plants indoors, choosing cat-friendly options can help prevent accidental exposure. Read on to learn more about the risks of daffodils for cats, what to do if your pet comes into contact with them and safe alternatives to consider for a pet-friendly home.

Main Takeaways All parts of the daffodil plant including the flowers, leaves, stems and bulbs contain toxins.

Mild signs of ingestion may cause gastrointestinal issues, irritation to the mouth and drooling.

Severe poisoning is rare but can happen, and may lead to tremors, hypotension, seizures and heart rhythm abnormalities.

Always ensure you seek immediate veterinary attention if you are suspicious your feline friend may have ingested any part of the daffodil plant. Prompt intervention is key for gaining a positive outcome.

Are daffodils poisonous to cats?

Daffodils are toxic to cats, so keeping your cats safe from them – particularly when they crop up en masse in the spring – is essential. There is no rule to how much needs to be ingested for your cat to show clinical symptoms, however the bulbs are deemed the most toxic part of the plant.

Sadly, all parts of the daffodil plant are toxic to cats which includes the leaves, stems, flowers and bulbs. If you are suspicious that your cat may have ingested any part of a daffodil contact your veterinary surgeon immediately. Always ensure you take your cat away from the plant and throw away any chewed pieces.

Can daffodils kill cats?

Sadly, daffodils can potentially be fatal to cats if ingested in large quantities and medical attention isn’t sought in a timely manner. Your cat is more likely to show more severe symptoms if they eat the bulb, which holds the highest concentration of toxins.

What makes daffodils poisonous to cats?

All parts of the daffodil plant – including its bulbs, stems, leaves and flowers, with the most concentration appearing in the bulbs – contain alkaloids and glycosides. The alkaloid lycorine is present in the flowers and sap from the stem of the daffodil and has strong emetic properties (vomit-inducing properties) if ingested, and can be a local irritant to the skin if a cat brushes up against a broken stem.

The outer layer of the daffodil bulb contains calcium oxalate crystals which is an irritant which can cause severe tissue irritation around the mouth. So even if your cat was to chew the bulb but not ingest it, they still may show clinical signs of toxicity or irritation. Ingestion of the bulb may lead to severe gastrointestinal signs, and, at worst, cause cardiac and respiratory issues.

Symptoms of daffodil poisoning in cats

Symptoms of daffodil poisoning can occur in as little as 15 mins after ingestion but it can also take up to 24 hours to show signs. The following symptoms have been recorded with daffodil poisoning:

Mild symptoms of daffodil poisoning in cats

vomiting

diarrhoea

irritation to the mouth

drooling

abdominal discomfort

lethargy

pyrexia (high temperature)

Severe symptoms of daffodil poisoning in cats

lack of appetite

hypothermia (low body temperature)

hypotension (low blood pressure)

cardiac irregularities

respiratory failure

tremors

seizures

collapse

What to do if your cat has eaten a daffodil

If you are suspicious that your cat has eaten any part of a daffodil, please always take your cat away from the plant and speak to a vet. Discard any remaining pieces, but if you are unsure as to the plant’s identity, take a photo or save a small piece to show your veterinary surgeon. Contact your veterinary surgeon immediately and explain your concerns and any symptoms observed. Seeking help quickly is always critical and can save a cat’s life.

How vets diagnose daffodil poisoning in cats

After obtaining a full history, your vet will examine your cat thoroughly, including checking all vital signs (heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature). Your cat will be checked for any neurological abnormalities such as tremors or seizures, and blood samples may be taken to check liver and kidney function as well as electrolyte imbalances. A urine sample may also be checked for kidney function and dehydration.

How to treat daffodil poisoning in cats

If daffodil poisoning is confirmed or strongly suspected then your veterinary surgeon will start work on your feline friend immediately. They may induce vomiting if it is within two hours of ingestion. They will give some activated charcoal to absorb the toxins in the stomach.

Your cat may also be put onto intravenous fluids to treat any dehydration and to support kidney function. Depending on the severity other treatment may be needed such as anti-nausea, pain relief or seizure medication.

Can you treat cat daffodil poisoning at home?

Daffodil poisoning can cause serious symptoms, so home management is not recommended. Delaying treatment could make the situation worse and may not lead to the best outcome. So always be sure to put your kitty’s health first and leave treatment to the professionals.

How to keep your cat away from daffodils

If your cat has access to the outside, always ensure that you have done a thorough check of the area to reduce their exposure to daffodils. Always be vigilant in your own garden opens in a new tab and if you notice any daffodils erupting it may be better to see if you can cordon off that area or even dig up the plants. Alternatively, you may have to block off larger areas of the garden until daffodils have bloomed and died back.

Inside, it’s natural to want to brighten up your homes with vibrant flowers, but sometimes its best to steer clear of toxic flowers altogether – cats are curious creatures and they like to stick their heads into places and drink the water in vases.

Cat-safe alternatives to daffodils

Having a cat doesn’t mean your home will be completely free of colour and foliage. Orchids and spider plants can give a greenhouse feeling without harming your cat, and catnip, catmint and cat grass are great additions to a garden. I would always suggest becoming familiar with what plants are poisonous to cats opens in a new tab so that you can avoid them altogether within your home and garden, limiting the chance of exposure.

The bottom line: are daffodils poisonous for cats?

Yes, all parts of the daffodil plant are poisonous with the bulbs holding the strongest concentration of toxins.

Frequently asked questions: are daffodils poisonous for cats?

Will cats eat poisonous plants?

Cats are quite savvy when it comes to keeping safe; although, we see them eating grass, they are often quite wary of anything suspicious. Often the contact comes when they have brushed up against a poisonous plant and then ingest it through grooming.

What is the most toxic flower to cats?

The most toxic flowers to cats are lilies opens in a new tab , which sadly are one of the most popular flowers to be put into bouquets.

What part of the daffodil is poisonous?

All parts of the daffodil are poisonous – including the flowers, leaves, stems and bulbs.

Do cats like the smell of daffodils?

Daffodils can give out quite a distinctive fragrance that is not so appealing to our feline friend. So with their sensitive noses they may well find it unpleasant and so actually stay away.









