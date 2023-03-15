Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?

Clearly, the internet agrees that corn kid opens in a new tab is on to something: sweetcorn is awesome. Plus, when it comes to humans, it’s an indisputably healthy snack choice, packed with fibre and vitamin C. But what about our cats? Can they share in the joy of a summer BBQ corn on the cob, or are the golden pebbles off-limits? Below, everything you need to know about sharing sweetcorn with your kitty.

Can cats have corn?

Technically, yes – a little bit of sweetcorn won’t hurt your cat. In fact, Dr Autumn McBride Vetter, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, points out that maize is a super-common ingredient in many cat foods. Go check your kitty’s packaging; they might already be eating it on the daily. It’s rich in fibre, low in fat, and helps your cat feel fuller for longer.

Small amounts of plainly prepared sweetcorn – that means no added salt, butter, or other seasoning – can be a yummy treat for a cat. Corn removed from the cob and grilled or boiled is the best option. It’s easily digestible and can give a hungry cat a burst of energy.

But is sweetcorn good for cats?

Short answer: not really, but it’s not not good for them. Yes, maize is used in cat foods, but largely as a filler ingredient; it doesn’t contain the nutrients cats need to be healthy. Cats aren’t great at digesting carbohydrates, which sweetcorn is full of, and eating a lot of sugar-heavy foods over a long period of time can increase a cat’s risk of heart disease, diabetes and other health issues.

Cats are carnivores, so a grain like corn won’t sustain them in the long-run, and a corn-heavy diet could lead to digestive upset. They need much more protein and vitamins — plus, some of the components of sweetcorn inhibit the absorption of other minerals, such as iron and zinc. “Because sweetcorn is high in fibre, eating too much whole corn can cause a cat to get full and then not eat enough of its balanced diet for the day (not to mention it may cause some additional stomach upset),” says Dr Vetter.

But hey, loads of humans snack on things that we couldn’t exactly survive on alone, so treating your kitty to a small amount of sweetcorn once in a blue moon is fine. Moderation is key. According to Dr Vetter, treats should make up no more than 10 percent of a cat’s daily calories.

“It’s important to realise that any diet for our animals should be complete and balanced, meaning that it needs to contain all the right amounts of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals). If we give too much of one thing at any given time, it unbalances the other aspects of our pets’ diet,” says Dr Vetter.

Keep in mind that, though sweetcorn itself is safe, a lot of corn-based treats are really bad for cats. Never give a cat corn-based crisps or tortillas – any seasoned, sugary snack can harm a cat. Plain, unbuttered and unsalted popcorn is safe for cats – though heads up: they’ll probably love batting it around as much as they love eating it.