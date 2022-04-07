5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
We can all agree that our cats deserve the best in life. Whether that’s by supplying top-shelf litter, toys that maximise entertainment or feeding them a balanced diet, we’re always looking for ways to further their longevity. We’ve been told plenty about our gut health and microbiomes, but what about those of our cats? While giving your cat a tiny spoonful of Greek yoghurt every once in a while is a great start, it turns out our cats can benefit from probiotics in the long term just as much as us.
What exactly are probiotics and why does my cat need them, you may be asking? Well, according to veterinarian Annette Louviere, “Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as ‘good bacteria’, which aid in bodily functions ranging from digestion to immune health and can even influence mood.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response. As for the latter question, Louviere notes, “Including probiotics in a cat’s diet can help add to the number of friendly microorganisms in their gut, of which there are trillions, ideally preventing an imbalance of good vs bad bacteria from occurring.”
When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics that can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” says Louviere. Not only do probiotics keep your cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid your cat’s digestion, energy and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defences. That’s why it’s so important to take your cat’s microflora into consideration while they’re healthy.
Before you crack open the kitty kombuchaopens in a new tab (not kidding), check out this list of the best cat probiotics to supplement your pet’s diet.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
