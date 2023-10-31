The Best Modern Cat Bowls That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat From · Kinship

Stylish Cat Bowls Almost Too Pretty To Eat From

Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain and more

by Avery Felman
31 October 2023
White and brown cat on deep purple background next to yellow modern cat bowl
You’ve probably mulled over many possible purchases for your cat over the course of your time together. Finding those perfect additions to your home that suit both your cat’s needs and your style can be tricky. One majorly underestimated essential is the cat bowl. It’s always there, in the corner of your living room or tucked away in the kitchen, hosting your cat’s every meal. If you’re still dolling out your cat’s daily portions into the bowl you brought them home with, it may be time to consider these aesthetically pleasing alternatives. Trust us, they’ll tie the whole room together.

Another reason to think about getting a bowl for your cat that you didn’t impulse buy at the local pet shop (though we generally support shopping local) is that there are health benefits to using dishes that suit your cat’s specific needs. Older cats tend to prefer elevated bowls that prevent them from straining to eat, while a more shallow bowl can assist the long-whiskered cat suffering from whisker fatigue.

Aside from thinking through the height, depth and technology of your cat’s new bowl, there’s the material to consider. Plastic can aggravate chin acne for hairless cats and those with sensitive skin; ceramic bowls break easily, making them an easy target for playful cats or kittens, so owners of active or adolescent cats would be wise to avoid them. That said, all cats are different, and since you know your cat’s personality best, you’ll be able to make the best choice for them based on their specific criteria. Here is a round-up of cute modern cat bowls that will seamlessly fit into your home, whatever your look.

the white elevated pet bowl
Pets So Good Oreo Table Mini Pet Bowl
£50

This bowl is so prim and proper it’s practically perfect for a dinner party, which, coincidentally, is pretty much what you and your cat do every night anyway.

£50 at SSENSE
the black and white cat bowls
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl
£15.02

What’s better than one bowl? Two bowls. It minimises the amount of purchases you make, and, therefore, waste. We can basically call this a sustainable purchase at that point.

£15.02 at Amazon
the black and white checkered bowl with white interior
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Enamel Cat Dish
£61

If you haven’t hopped on the checkerboard trend by now, we’re going to have to check your millennial card at the door. From rugs to floor poufs – and now, enamel cat bowls – there’s no shortage of ways to upgrade your home.

£61 at Friargate Antiques Company
the white elevated cat feeder
Yamazaki Pet Food Bowl
£39.91

If you’ve read articles about why your cat should only be eating from an elevated food bowl, then youll know why this is a great choice. We’ve all acquired standing desks for our spine health throughout the pandemic, so why shouldn’t we show the same consideration to our cats?

£39.91 at Amazon
Alessi Tigrito Cat Bowl
£80

Italian homeware brand Alessi is known for designing items that are cute but super-chic, and this two-in-one beaut is exactly that. Mealtimes have never felt so stylish.

£80 at John Lewis
Dumbi Pet Food and Water Bowls
£20.5

Made in Portugal, these brown and white ceramic bowls are stylishly understated. Each one has a slightly different colour tone, so your high-end feline can lay claim to having their own bespoke bowl.

£20.5 at Kave Home
Oliver Bonas Green & Pink Ceramic Cat Bowl
£12.5

This pretty crackle-glazed bowl is stylish, sturdy and durable. Just remember, it’s for indoor use only.

£12.5 at Oliver Bonas

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

