Are XL Bully Cats Dangerous?

XL Bully cats might appear tough and muscly, but are they actually dangerous?

It’s been tricky to go more than a few days without hearing about XL Bully dogs opens in a new tab on social media or in the news in recent years – they were added to the UK’s list of banned dog breeds opens in a new tab in 2023 – but now XL Bully cats are increasingly appearing on the scene, too.

But what is an XL Bully cat? There’s a lot of confusion around these cats, how – if at all – they’re related to their canine counterparts and if they can be dangerous, so let’s take a closer look.

Main Takeaways XL Bully cats were created by combining Munchkin and Sphynx cats together.

XL Bully cats are bred to look tough, but aren’t inherently dangerous or aggressive.

They’re likely to be more susceptible to health issues caused by their unnatural appearance.

What is an XL Bully cat, and are they dangerous?

The XL Bully cat was created to resemble the XL Bully – a type of American Bully – dog. They were created by combining Munchkin and Sphynx cats together, so the XL Bully cat gets the hairlessness of a Sphynx and the short legs of a Munchkin to give them a ‘tough’ look.

However, “the cats are not intrinsically dangerous,” says Dr Dan O’Neill, an associate professor of Companion Animal Epidemiology at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) who has extensively studied extreme breeding of pets. “Most are too incapacitated by their physical deformities to be dangerous.”

Origin of bully cats

XL Bully cats, also known as Bambino cats, originated in the US by mixing the mutant gene that causes hairlessness in Sphynx cats with the gene that causes the short legs of Munchkin cats.

It’s thought that the XL Bully cat made its way to England opens in a new tab around August 2024, when they started being promoted on social media.

Physical appearance of the XL Bully cat

XL Bully cats are bred to resemble the XL Bully dog breed, hence their hairlessness and short legs. They tend to have a large head with wrinkles and a stocky build.

This unnatural genetic mutation, unfortunately, means that they are more susceptible to myriad health issues. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) has worked on a lot of research linking the conformation – physical appearance and structure – of dogs to their health and lifespan, and the same principles apply to cats.

And, much like Sphynx cats, XL Bully cats don’t have whiskers. “Cats use their whiskers as sensory organs to help them move safely around their world,” says Dr O’Neill. “The absence of whiskers in Bully Cats will hinder their ability to navigate and perceive their environment.”

XL Bully cat temperament

As Dr O’Neil explains, XL Bully cats are bred to look intimidating and aggressive, but they aren’t inherently aggressive.

We don’t know a lot about the general temperament of XL Bully cats yet, but we do know that Sphynx cats are quite extroverted and are often considered to be dog-like, with lots of energy, intelligence, curiosity and affection. They like to cuddle, too, in part because it keeps them warm when they have no fur.

Why are XL Bully cats causing such controversy?

Dr O’Neill explains that humans have long caused problems for dogs by breeding unnatural body shapes, and breeders are now doing the same for cats.

“Nature evolved these two species over millions of years to have a body shape that gives these animals optimal health and survival – a concept called innate health opens in a new tab ,” he says. “However, for our human amusement and for financial gain, humans decided to start creating extreme variants of dogs 150 years ago, and more recently, started to create extreme variants of cats.”

The XL Bully cat’s distinctive appearance comes at a significant cost to its health. These cats inherit the hairlessness of the Sphynx, leaving them vulnerable to sunburn and skin cancer, while their unnaturally folded skin is prone to infections. Their shortened legs, a trait from the Munchkin breed, increase the risk of arthritis and joint pain as they age.

More concerning are the internal health issues: a thickened diaphragm that can hinder breathing, muscle abnormalities that make swallowing difficult and a genetic predisposition to severe heart conditions and seizures. With these health challenges, critics argue that the XL Bully cat is yet another example of extreme breeding prioritising aesthetics over animal welfare.

There’s a correlation between these health problems and a shorter lifespan in a genetically mutated breed, too. The Sphynx has the shortest life expectancy of all the common cat breeds in the UK; a recent RVC VetCompass paper opens in a new tab reported that Sphynx cats live an average of just 6.8 years compared to the 11.7 years that most cats enjoy opens in a new tab . The discrepancy is largely due to the breed’s predisposition to the aforementioned health issues, many of which are directly related to the very traits they are bred for.

With the XL Bully cat being a cross between the Sphynx and another extreme breed in the Munchkin, it wouldn’t be unsurprising to see XL Bully cats live very short lives in comparison to other breeds, as well as experiencing a number of health problems throughout their short lives.

Do XL Bully cats have any relation to XL Bully dogs?

In short, no. Despite perceived similarities in their appearances, XL Bully cats have no relation to XL Bully dogs.

Should you get an XL Bully cat?

While there are some reasons why people might want an XL Bully cat, be it their appearance or because of the personality traits they may inherit from Sphynx and Munchkin cats, buying one is not recommended.

This is because of their susceptibility to a range of serious health issues opens in a new tab leading to a lower quality of life and a lower life expectancy for the cats.



The bottom line: are XL Bully cats dangerous?

XL Bully cats are not inherently dangerous. Of course, every cat is different, and even two cats from the same litter may have different temperaments. There’s no guarantee that an XL Bully cat won’t ever bite or scratch, for example, but we could say the same for any breed.

Frequently asked questions: XL Bully cats

Are XL Bullies dangerous?

Any cat or dog has the potential to bite or scratch, and there’s no current research on XL Bully cats and dangerous behaviours. The previous UK government banned XL Bully dogs opens in a new tab , following a rise in fatal dog attacks in recent years.

What are the problems with XL Bully cats?

XL Bully Cats are more susceptible to a number of health problems that arise when combining Sphynx and Munchkin cats together, which can have an impact on their life expectancy.

What are the health problems with Bully cats?

A Bully cat’s lack of fur can lead to sunburn and an increased risk of skin cancer, while their skin is folded unnaturally which can lead to rubbing, chafing and skin infections. They also have shortened legs which could give way to arthritis, and their build could mean they develop joint pain as they get older.

An XL Bully cat’s muscles are also affected. Internally, they have a thickened diaphragm, which can impact their breathing, while muscles around the oesophagus can make eating and swallowing more difficult. Meanwhile, cats with two copies of the defective muscle fibre gene that causes this breed are more likely to die at a young age from heart problems and seizures.

Why are XL Bullies aggressive?

XL Bully cats aren’t inherently aggressive. XL Bully dogs have previously been bred to fight, so may be more likely to inherit aggression. Again, however, this doesn’t mean that every XL Bully dog is going to display aggressive behaviours.

