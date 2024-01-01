Life with Pets · Kinship

Skip to main content

lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

A woman with cropped grey hair hugs a black dog. They are surrounded by rubble

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life

Beagle dog lying on a suitcase

Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone



a woman holds up a dog with one eye they are both smiling

“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll  never intentionally hurt me”

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

a black and white dog on lead sits in a misty graveyard

People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should

two dogs in a park

As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…

Woman taking a selfie with her dog

The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

dog looking up at white woman putting hair up in a mirror

And what you can do inside instead

Woman Taking A Selfie With Her Dog Outside

The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz

Glen Powell and his dog Brisket wearing Stetson hats

Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay

A person walking a dog on a paved road in a park.

Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Heres how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

a woman holding a chihuahua greets a great dane at the door

Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?

Person walking dog on lead

Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of 



Know your rights as new legislation comes into place

Woman with her two dogs outside.

People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!

Let it rip...

a man with dreadlocks holds up a french bulldog puppy and they both look at the camera

”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”

picture of trent alexander-arnold holding a french bulldog and smiling

It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?

Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog

Black Labrador with an employee lanyard

The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

Labrador outside polling station in the sun

Number one concern? The cheese tax

Dog running on the beach

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

a small child with curly hair hugs a dog on a bed

When it’s time to say goodbye…

a woman pets her elderly black greyhound

Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group

More in Lifestyle

pets & their peoplesustainabilityadoption & fosteringtravelanimal advocacy