adoption & fostering

“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll never intentionally hurt me”

The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks

It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since

lifestyle Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…

lifestyle BBC Documentary Highlights The Sobering Repercussions Of Covid’s Puppy Boom ”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”

lifestyle The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety

lifestyle Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month



lifestyle You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images