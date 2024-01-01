Pets & Their People · Kinship

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Beagle dog lying on a suitcase

Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone



a woman holds up a dog with one eye they are both smiling

“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll  never intentionally hurt me”

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

Woman taking a selfie with her dog

The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

Husky on tarmac in warm weather

How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

dog looking up at white woman putting hair up in a mirror

And what you can do inside instead

Glen Powell and his dog Brisket wearing Stetson hats

Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay

Person walking dog on lead

Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of 



picture of trent alexander-arnold holding a french bulldog and smiling

It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?

Black Labrador with an employee lanyard

The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact

Labrador outside polling station in the sun

Number one concern? The cheese tax

person hugging their dog on a sofa

The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that

Life is sweet for the pups of these pet parents...

woman hugging a Dalmatian

Those spots aren’t just for show...

Dog in a car seat being strapped into the seat belt by their harness

Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...

Woman with ginger hair at a table with her laptop and her white dog on her lap

There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

Human and golden retriever greeted by captain at the stairs of a private jet with BarkAir logo

On these flights, dogs come first and humans second

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

Brown, half breed dog sitting on a chair next to his owner, a blonde stylish woman wearing a brown smart suit.

Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

