Dog-Friendly Theme Parks in the UK & Beyond
Why should your dog miss out on all the fun?
I adore a day out at a theme park – rollercoasters are my fave. But there’s something that could make that day even better… if my dog Lucy was there too. I don’t mean on the rides, of course, but family days out just aren’t the same if Lucy isn’t included. There’s nothing better than having an adventure with my dog by my sideopens in new tab. Plus, she can keep anyone company who’s too scared to go on the attractions.
And, some theme parks actually do welcome dogs – although not all of them. So which theme parks – in the UK, Europe and beyond – actually allow dogs?
Top dog friendly theme parks in the UK
The Milky Way Adventure Park, Devon, England
What to know: OK, so the park says it doesn’t “actively encourage” dogs, but will admit “calm, friendly and well-behaved older dogs with responsible owners,” as per the park’s FAQsopens in new tab. You must have public liability insurance (normally provided in dog insurance policies, otherwise annual membership to the Dogs Trust for £25opens in new tab also provides this). A word of warning: “the park is definitely not a suitable place for excitable puppies.”
The website also explains that pet parents should be certain that their dog will “remain calm in an indoor environment with lots of noise and excited children.” So, if your dog’s nervous, super-active and can’t sit still or is curious around people and new places, it might be best to leave them at home – or in your dog-friendly accommodation if you’re on hols. Dogs aren’t allowed on the rides, but they can accompany you on The Milky Way Railwayopens in new tab train; it’s elevated 600ft above sea level, with beautiful views of the coast.
Address: The Milky Way Adventure Park - Higher Clovelly, Bideford, North Devon, EX39 5RY, England.
Information: Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times, for more information visit themilkyway.co.uk/faqopens in new tab.
Lagoona Park, Reading, England
What to know: Lagoona Park is home to an aqua park that looks like massive fun with inflatables galore. There’s lots of fun activities on the water, including pedalosopens in new tab, which your dog is allowed on, too – big yay!
Address: Pingewood Road South, Pingewood, Reading RG30 3UH, England.
Information: Lagoona Park is open from May until September. For more information visit lagoonapark.comopens in new tab.
Landmark Forest Adventure, Scotland
What to know: This adventure land is set in a 150-acre park, so as far as theme parks go, it couldn’t be a more perfect one to bring your dog along to. There will be sniffs galore as you stroll along the elevated boardwalk or even hike a nature trail, or you can simply enjoy a picnic in the parkland. There’s some rules: dogs must be kept on a lead at all times. Plus there are certain areas that pets – including guide and assistance dogs – are not allowed to enter for safety reasons, including the Butterfly House.
Address: Landmark Forest Adventure Park, Carrbridge, Inverness-shire, PH23 3AJ Carrbridge, Scotland.
Information: Landmark Forest Adventure can be found just off the A9, accessible from Inverness and Aviemore. For more information visit landmarkpark.co.ukopens in new tab.
Blackgang Chine, Isle of Wight, UK
What to know: The Isle of Wight is known for being one of the most dog-friendly holiday destinations in the UK – the island has loads of year-round dog-friendly beaches if your dog loves digging in the sand or doggy-paddling as they take a swim. There’s also walking trails, dog-friendly pubs, attractions and lots of hotels that welcome canine companions. And this theme park is no different. “We LOVE seeing dogs visit the park with their humans and our front of house team are always on-hand for cuddles!” reads the theme park’s FAQsopens in new tab. The rules of Blackgang Chine? Dogs must be kept on a short lead and make sure you bag and bin the poop – there’s loads of bins in the park.
Address: Blackgang Chine, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, PO38 2HN, England.
Information: The island is in the English Channel, four miles off the south coast of England. There are frequent crossings by vehicle and passenger ferries from Southampton, Lymington and Portsmouth.
A heads up, during certain events, there may be loud noises, lighting effects or fireworks that could scare dogs, so check ahead. If in doubt, drop an email to info@blackgangchine.com. For more information visit blackgangchine.comopens in new tab.
Brean Theme Park, Somerset, England
What to know: We’re totally here for the tagline: “The UK’s Biggest Free Admission Theme Park!” What more could you want in life? Dogs go free too – but only in the monetary sense, as they need to be under your control by being kept on a short lead. Dogs can’t go on the rides or into the food areas. But there’s plenty of outdoor seating and water bowls for your dog to have a drink – all that exploringopens in new tab is thirsty work.
Address: Brean Theme Park, Coast Road, Brean, Somerset, TA8 2QY, England.
Information: Located on the Coast Road in Brean, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset. For more information visit breanthemepark.co.ukopens in new tab.
Flamingo Land, North Yorkshire, England
What to know: Flamingo Land welcomes dogs in most areas of the theme park – apart from the zoo, Children's Planet or Splish Splosh. There’s also dog-friendly accommodation in the theme park’s Luxury Resort Village, and your dog can stay with you if you’re camping in the grounds with your own caravan, motorhome or tent.
Address: Flamingo Land, Kirby Misperton, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 6UX, England.
Information: Easily accessible by car, train or bus. For more information visit flamingoland.co.ukopens in new tab.
Knoebels Amusement Resort, Pennsylvania, USA
What to know: The website says that “pets are permitted on leash, under control, and with owners assuming sanitary responsibility.” In other words, pick up the poop! There’s a specific pet sectionopens in new tab on the FAQs.
And your dog can even go on a selection of the rides! Including both trains, the antique cars, the Panther Cars, the Motor Boats, both carousels (in the chariot only) and Spanish Bambini (but only in a vehicle). The park also hosts an annual ‘ Doggy Diveopens in new tab’, so your dog can go swimming to raise funds for local rescue organisations.
Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd Route 487 Elysburg, PA 17824, USA.
Visit: Elysburg in Pennsylvania. It’s a family-owned amusement park, picnic grove and campground. For more information visit knoebels.comopens in new tab.
Europa-park, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
What to know: Europa-Park is huge! It’s split into 20 sections and home to more than 100 rides, including 14 roller coasters, plus it has six hotels and a camping site. The website says that pet parents will be given a “dog set” on arrival, although it doesn’t specify what’s in it. Plus, there are 15 dog water stations throughout the park. But if you don’t want to take your dog in with you, Tom’s Dog Hotelopens in new tab is super close and offers daycare and boarding.
The theme park love dogs so much, they open up the ground to help train rescue dogs during the off-season.
Address: Europa-Park-Straße 2, 77977 Rust, Germany.
Information: In a stunning location between the Black Forest and the Vosges. For more information visit europapark.de/enopens in new tab
Bakken, Copenhagen, Denmark
What to know: It opened back in 1583 and is the world’s oldest theme park! And yes, your dog is welcome. We’ve heard that Copenhagen is a very dog-friendly city to explore.
Address: A/S Dyrehavsbakken, Dyrehavsbakken 51.1, DK-2930 Klampenborg, Denmark.
Information: Near Klampenborg, just ten minutes from Copenhagen. For more information visit bakken.dk/englishopens in new tab
Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina, USA
What to know: Pets are allowed inside the park as long as they are on a lead and with you at all times.
Address 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605, USA.
Information: Blowing Rock in North Carolina, USA. For more information visit tweetsie.comopens in new tab
No dogs here, please
Sadly, some of the big theme parks in the UK don’t allow dogs, including these:
Alton Towers Resort, Stoke-on-Trent, England
If you want a theme-park adventure with your dog, sadly, Alton Towers isn’t the place for it. “Pets or animals of any nature are expressly prohibited into the Alton Towers Resort,” reads the websiteopens in new tab. However, assistance dogs are permitted.
Chessington World of Adventures, Chessington, England
Assistance dogs are allowed, but Chessington’s website says: “Unfortunately other pets will need to be looked after elsewhere – there are several kennels near to Chessington which may be able to help.”
Paultons Park, Hampshire, England
Even though it’s home to Peppa Pig World, sadly Paultons Park isn’t receptive to animals of the canine variety.
Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England
As per the website: “unfortunately due to both safety and hygiene protocol, the park has a zero-tolerance policy on any dogs except for assistance dogs.”
Tips for a successful visit to dog-friendly theme parks
Plan ahead and pack essentials – including treats for your dog (and you); some water and a dog water bowl, just in case there’s not any there; and poo bags. Every park has its own rules, so be mindful of that. Also check the park’s event calendar in case there’s anything loud or busy that your dog won’t like. Consider what the park’s atmosphere will be like and whether your dog’s personality will be suited to it.
Dog-friendly theme park etiquette
Remember that not everyone loves your dog as much as you do, so be respectful of other theme park users and keep your dog under control and close to you – especially when it’s busy.
Bottom line: dog-friendly theme parks
Theme parks are probably more fun for pet parents than dogs – especially as dogs usually can’t go on the rides or have any fun of their own.
Dog friendly theme parks: frequently asked questions
Which theme parks allow dogs in the UK?
The Milky Way Adventure Park in Devon; Lagoona Park in Reading; Landmark Forest Adventure in Scotland; Blackgang Chine on the Isle of Wight; Brean Theme Park in Somerset; and Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire.
Does Alton Towers allow dogs?
Although it’s a fave with humans, sadly dogs aren’t allowed – although assistance dogs are permitted to enter.
Are dogs allowed in parks in the UK?
Yes, dogs are allowed in most UK parks – including National Parks and Royal Parks. Beware of restrictions, though, as there might be ecological considerations including wildlife, where dogs are either not allowed in certain areas or should be kept on a short lead. Check the specific rules for each park before your visit.
Are there any dog-friendly zoos in the UK?
Yes, there are a selection of dog-friendly zoosopens in new tab – including Golders Hill Park Zoo in London; Cornish Seal Sanctuary, Cornwall; and Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens, Oxfordshire. But London Zoo, Edinburgh Zoo and Chester Zoo do not allow dogs – apart from assistance dogs, that is.
Alice Snape
Alice Snape is a freelance writer and editor whose work has featured in Cosmopolitan, Metro, Red, Vice, amongst other publications. Her rescue dog Lucy is the love of her life – probably because she’s an anxious weirdo like her. You’ll likely find them both curled up in bed – Alice’s favourite place to write from – or out having an adventure together in the park…
