animal advocacy

It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
Backlash Grows Against Turkey’s ‘Massacre Law’ Aimed At Street Dogs – Here’s How You Can Help
The new bill, seen as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs, was passed in July. Activists tell us they will keep on fighting
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
It’s not all cuddling cute puppies and kittens…
A total of £76,500 has been paid out so far
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
Do English Bulldogs Face Extinction?
One of the most popular breeds in the world is also one of the least genetically diverse, causing huge implications for the breed