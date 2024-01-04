Puppy · Kinship

Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life – from toilet training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Beagle dog lying on a suitcase

Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone



Woman taking a selfie with her dog

The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

Person walking dog on lead

Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of 



As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

Gun dog in a field

Different breeds need different things...

woman lying on floor hugging lab puppy playing with ball

Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy

Woman playing with her puppy.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely

man feeding dog pineapple

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

Dog in a car seat being strapped into the seat belt by their harness

Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...

Woman with ginger hair at a table with her laptop and her white dog on her lap

There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Two men look lovingly into each others' eyes while cradling a white dog

So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?

Two Dogs Sitting in Back Yard.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus

fox on city street at night

What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?

kneeling woman with braids training her golden retriever

With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start… 

Young woman is hugging her Rottweiler dog while they sit outside on the street.

In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about

Photo Courtesy of @doug.thexlbully

Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs

A person giving a dog a bath in a bathtub.

Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed

