puppy
Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life – from toilet training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
Different breeds need different things...
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
An awkward reality for many of us
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed