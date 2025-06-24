A staggering 64 percent of pet parents in the UK now celebrate their dogs’ birthdays or milestone events like ‘gotcha days’, spending an average of £121 on parties to mark these special occasions. From birthday cards and dog cakes to gourmet treats and chew toys, pet birthday celebrations have become a booming trend – but not every dog actually enjoys the festivities planned in their honour.

In the next few months, our family dog, a black Labrador called Betsie, will have her third birthday. Already, my three kids have asked if we can have a birthday party for her to celebrate the day she entered the world – the day that would go on to make our lives so much brighter. While this isn’t something we’ve done before, the growing popularity of pet birthday parties has me wondering: how can we celebrate without overwhelming our four-legged family members?

The generational divide is particularly striking. According to recent Moonpig survey data opens in new tab , 83 percent of gen Z respondents and 79 percent of millennials have commemorated a pet’s birthday, compared to just 39 percent of people 55 and older. But popularity doesn’t necessarily mean we’re doing it right.

If, like me, you are keen to celebrate your dog’s birthday, but want to ensure your pup doesn’t get overwhelmed by the festivities, here are some ideas to get us started.

Know your dog’s personality before planning

“Dog birthday parties have become very popular over the years, but not every dog wants the same style celebration as their owner,” says Joe Nutkins, The Kennel Club accredited dog trainer and canine behaviourist.

Instead of thinking about how you’d like to celebrate your dog’s birthday, consider what your dog would actually enjoy. Some dogs thrive around other dogs and people and would love a party, especially if they enjoy daycare with multiple dogs or live in a multi-dog household. But many dogs prefer their own space, routine and familiar environments, finding lots of people talking, dogs barking and general commotion very daunting and overwhelming.

“Some dogs love being social but it’s not right for all dogs, in the same way it’s not right for all people either,” Nutkins explains.

Does your dog have a favourite place to visit like the beach or a secure dog field? Do they enjoy visiting friends or family members? Sometimes the perfect celebration might be as simple as setting up a blanket in the garden and spending quality time together.

“I’ve taken my dogs paddleboarding or in our inflatable kayak for some time out just ourselves, but the dogs can look around, sniff everything we are passing, have the option of getting in the water, and have a mooch on grass when we stop off here and there,” says Nutkins. “That is what my older Norwich Terrier, Merlin, has preferred his whole life.”

On the other hand, if your dog is naturally social and energetic, they might genuinely love a proper party celebration.

Birthday treats that won’t harm your dog

Most dogs will eagerly gobble up special birthday treats, but Emily Birch, Clinical Animal Behaviourist, warns pet parents to “watch out for calories, sugar levels and eating too much”.

The internet is full of DIY dog birthday cake recipes, and dog bakeries specialising in safe, delicious party cakes are increasingly common across the UK. When selecting or making treats, consider your dog’s individual dietary needs and sensitivities.

“For treats, it does depend on the dogs as there is more awareness of sensitivity to ingredients such as chicken, pork and beef,” Nutkins notes. “Having a range of treats, different flavours, textures, sizes and some harder and some softer is a good idea.”

Remember that even dog-safe ingredients can cause stomach upset if consumed in large quantities, so moderation is key – even on special occasions.

Learning your pup’s personality is key to giving them the best celebration, Pexels / Sam Lion opens in new tab

Dog-friendly party games and activities

Party games can be fun for dogs, but it’s crucial to choose activities that suit canine psychology rather than simply adapting human party traditions.

“With dog parties there is a lot of emphasis on dogs doing activities together in the same way children at a party would,” says Nutkins. “But this isn’t very natural for dogs and can be very stressful as well as can trigger behaviours such as food guarding if there are food-based games.”

Instead, she suggests spreading activities around the edges of a garden so dogs can participate in their own space. Guests could bring their own snuffle mats, which you can load with treats for dogs to enjoy with their owners nearby.

“Nearly all dogs love sniffing so a game of hide and seek with their favourite smelly food can be a great plan,” Birch adds.

Party activities don’t have to be limited to your home either. Consider booking a group training lesson with a local dog trainer, or organising a ‘sniffari walk’ somewhere new and exciting – an exploration adventure using an OS map to discover new scents and sights together.

Setting up safe spaces at dog parties

Even the most social dogs can become overwhelmed during birthday celebrations, making calm retreat spaces essential for any dog party planning.

“This can be another room if in a house, make a den under a table or create a space with a puppy pen,” suggests Nutkins. “You could put up a tent in the garden or windbreaks in a secure field, and have somewhere with blankets and beds, option of chews, snuffle mats, interactive toys, and playing toys.”

If your dog is crate-trained, allowing them to retreat to their crate for downtime can be particularly effective. However, Birch cautions against expecting dogs to automatically relax in unfamiliar spaces: “Be careful of setting up a new space and expecting them to just relax in there – they likely won’t.”

For outdoor celebrations, cars can provide excellent quiet spaces (when not hot), as many dogs already associate vehicles with calm travel time.

Signs your dog is overwhelmed

“Even 15 minutes of play can be tiring, and you may end up with a dog fight on their birthday if no one is listening to each other,” warns Birch. “Watch for subtle signs that suggest they are tired or need some space and help them to get that rest.”

Watch for these subtle indicators that your dog needs a break:

Excessive panting or drooling.

Restlessness or inability to settle.

Seeking hiding spots.

Loss of appetite for treats.

Excessive vocalisation.

Repetitive behaviours (such as licking or chewing specific spots).

Even dog-friendly treats can be too much in excess - moderation is key. Pexels / ilana kapp opens in new tab

Stress-free birthday photos with your dog

Capturing memories of your dog’s special day doesn’t have to create additional stress. The key is designing a photo session that works with your dog’s natural behaviour rather than against it.

Choose quiet locations with minimal distractions, and let your dog sniff any camera equipment you’re using (beyond your phone). Outdoor settings help avoid harsh flash photography, and it’s best to skip props like birthday hats if wearing them makes your dog uncomfortable.

Natural, candid shots of your dog enjoying their favourite activities often create more meaningful memories than forced posed photos anyway.

Choosing between solo celebrations and group parties

Not every dog needs – or wants – a group celebration. For many pets, quality one-on-one time represents the perfect birthday gift.

“With such busy lives often the best gift we can give our dogs is some quality one to one time and this benefits us as much as our dogs,” says Nutkins.

“A day for your dog means planning activities they really like which might be visiting a dog friendly pub or cafe where your dog always gets a fuss,” says Nutkins. “Or book an enclosed dog field to stroll around in your own time, take a break on a picnic blanket, set up some photos.”

Solo celebrations might include booking a private training session focusing on fun activities your dog loves, exploring a new walking route, or simply spending an uninterrupted afternoon in your dog’s favourite location.

Consider your dog’s individual personality: social butterflies might thrive with canine guests, while more introverted dogs may prefer intimate celebrations with just their human family.

Is your dog more of a leave-first Fido or stay out til dawn diva? Pexels / Kaboompics.com opens in new tab

Post-party recovery for your dog

Whether you’ve hosted a large party or enjoyed a quiet day out, your dog will need adequate recovery time after their birthday celebration.

“Whatever you’ve done – a play party or a long solo stroll – make sure they get adequate rest afterwards,” advises Birch. “If you’ve done a particularly long walk and your dog is senior in years, pain relief is worth considering after.”

Some dogs become overexcited after stimulating activities and may struggle to wind down naturally. Signs of an overstimulated dog include excessive vocalisation, restless activity or unusual behaviours such as grabbing items and running away or destructive play.

“This is still a sign of a tired dog but with an additional boost of adrenaline,” explains Nutkins. “They will need help to settle down – giving them a quiet area to chill in with a chew or toy, or sitting with them for a little while to help them see nothing is happening – will help them be able to rest.”

She recommends keeping the following day quiet as well, allowing dogs to “recharge, heal and be strong so future health issues can be overcome more easily.”

The bottom line: dog birthday parties

While celebrating your dog’s birthday can strengthen your bond and create lovely memories, the most important consideration is your individual dog’s preferences and stress levels. Whether that means a quiet day at their favourite beach, a small gathering with familiar canine friends, or simply extra treats and cuddles at home, the best dog birthday party is one that genuinely makes your pet happy.

Remember, the £121 average spend on pet birthday celebrations reflects our deep love for our canine companions – but the most valuable gift you can give your dog is understanding their unique personality and celebrating in a way that truly suits them.