puppy
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- health
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Happy On Cage Rest
It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe In a Car According to Experts (and the Law)
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Personality Can Change Over Time
You won’t live with a rambunctious goofy teenager forever
- health
Why Is My Puppy (Adorably) Snoring?
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind