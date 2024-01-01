pet lifestyle
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
I Am a ‘Cat Lady’ and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
TikTok’s Glimmers Over Triggers Trend Is the Answer to Better Dog Walks
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- lifestyle
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- lifestyle
The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- lifestyle
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe In a Car According to Experts (and the Law)
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
What It Takes To Be a Registered Veterinary Nurse
It’s not all cuddling cute puppies and kittens…
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- health
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- lifestyle
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...