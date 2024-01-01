cat lifestyle
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
I Am a ‘Cat Lady’ and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- shopping
Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection
Calling all cat lovers...
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- lifestyle
How Long Can I Leave My Cat Home Alone?
With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- behaviour
How To Stop Your Cat Pooing in the Garden
Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?
- lifestyle
Cats With Jobs That No One Asked Them to Do
It’s a busy summer for Larry the Cat at Number 10. Here are some other moggies keeping the world running
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- health
How to Make Your Cat’s Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites
- lifestyle
Should You Hug Your Cat?
With consent, of course...
- lifestyle
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
- health
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
- lifestyle
How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- behaviour
Why Cats Are So Good At Obstacle Courses, According To Science
Walk this way...
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- lifestyle
We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! The Microchip Law is Here – Avoid £500 Fine
Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- lifestyle
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)