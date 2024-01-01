dog health
- health
A Game-Changing DNA Test Aims to End Inherited Blindness in Dogs
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- health
What’s This Weird Lump Of Skin On My Dog?
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
- health
Is It Snowing? Or Does Your Pet Have Dandruff?
Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs
- health
Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
- health
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
- health
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- health
Can Dogs Get Covid?
The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now
- health
How To Prevent Your Dog‘s Teeth Rotting
Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
- lifestyle
Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
- health
How to Deal With Pesky Plaque On Your Dog’s Teeth
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
- health
What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Disease
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- health
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
- lifestyle
Greyhounds: The History and Origins of Sighthounds
Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Happy On Cage Rest
It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
- health
A British Guide to the Countryside – For City Dogs
From thorns and grass seeds to more insidious threats such as snake bites and jellyfish stings, there’s a lot to watch out for
- health
Lyme Disease in Dogs: What Every Dog Parent Should Know
We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease in dogs
- health
Reverse Sneezing in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Don’t panic! In most cases, it’s nothing to worry about
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods That Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- health
Pain Management for Canine Arthritis
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat and Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- health
Does My Pet Have Hay Fever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them