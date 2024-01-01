pet parents
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
I Am a ‘Cat Lady’ and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- lifestyle
The Wholesome Instagram Capturing the Love Between Queer Pet Parents & Their Dogs
“For queer people, friends become their chosen family – and dogs are just an extension of that”. @Dogsandtheirdykes is the wholesome content you need today
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- lifestyle
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!
- lifestyle
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
- shopping
Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection
Calling all cat lovers...
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Dorset
Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- lifestyle
The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- lifestyle
The Rise of DINKWADs: The Dual Income Couples Who’ll Do Anything For Their Dogs
Life is sweet for the pups of these pet parents...
- lifestyle
Nicola Peltz Beckham Shares Devastating News About Chihuahua Nala
The actor and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have expressed their “heartbreak” following the passing of their Chihuahua Nala
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- lifestyle
Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
- lifestyle
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- lifestyle
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen