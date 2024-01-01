Dog Lifestyle

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life
Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Dog
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll never intentionally hurt me”
Wildly Popular
pets & their people
Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
sustainability
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
travel
From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help