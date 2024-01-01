Dog Lifestyle · Kinship

Dog Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

tripod dog / dog with three legs
lifestyle

Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Dog

Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

A woman with cropped grey hair hugs a black dog. They are surrounded by rubble

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life

Beagle dog lying on a suitcase

Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone



a woman holds up a dog with one eye they are both smiling

“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll  never intentionally hurt me”

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

a large dog sits somberly on a bench in a town square

It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since

Tabby cat

The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run

Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Dog running on the beach

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

Dog in a car seat being strapped into the seat belt by their harness

Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

a large dog sits somberly on a bench in a town square

It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

