cat products
- shopping
Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection
Calling all cat lovers...
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- lifestyle
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
- nutrition
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
- lifestyle
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- shopping
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
- shopping
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
- behaviour
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- shopping
Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty
Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes
- behaviour
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- shopping
7 Heated Cat Beds to Keep Your Feline Warm This Winter
Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too
- behaviour
How to Play With Your Cat
Cat behaviourist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan
- shopping
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
- shopping
7 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Cats
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
- shopping
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything In Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
- shopping
5 Calming Products For Cats
Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there’s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with
- shopping
Niaski is Where Art Fandom Meets Cat Obsession
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo and Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people
- shopping
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
- shopping
6 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- lifestyle
Kim-Joy’s Rescue Cats Love To Watch Her Bake
The quirky, Insta-famous baker and The Great British Bake-Off star on her adopted kitten littermates and their fascination with watching her knead dough
- health
6 Cat Grooming Tools
Give them the day off from self-grooming
- shopping
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
- shopping
Cat Backpacks That Taylor Swift Would Approve Of
From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces
- health
Claws Out: How to Trim Your Cat’s Nails
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
- shopping
How the Litter Genie Made Me a Better Cat Dad
The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box
- shopping
Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party
For their birthday or adoption anniversary or… do you need a reason?
- shopping
6 Cat Hammocks For Hanging Loose
Your cat wants be up high. Give them a cosy nook to sleep in with these relaxing hammocks
- shopping
5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean
- shopping
5 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
- shopping
8 ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
- shopping
6 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Beth Mead)
- shopping
15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
- shopping
Stylish Cat Bowls Almost Too Pretty To Eat From
Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain and more
- shopping
5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
- shopping
Wait, This Is Cat Furniture?
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point
- behaviour
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it