dog behaviour
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
- lifestyle
TikTok’s Glimmers Over Triggers Trend Is the Answer to Better Dog Walks
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- lifestyle
Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
- lifestyle
Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...
- lifestyle
Greyhounds: The History and Origins of Sighthounds
Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Happy On Cage Rest
It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- behaviour
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- behaviour
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- behaviour
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- behaviour
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dog Most Likely To Accompany You To The Pub
Who wouldn’t want to bring their best friend along for a pint?
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- behaviour
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells?
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- behaviour
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Dog Is Even More Anxious Than You Are
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- behaviour
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart – Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?