lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

a woman holds up a dog with one eye they are both smiling

“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll  never intentionally hurt me”

man holding dog lead and collar

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

Woman petting her two cats at home.

American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it

Woman taking a selfie with her dog

The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

Woman Taking A Selfie With Her Dog Outside

The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz

Know your rights as new legislation comes into place

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

a small child with curly hair hugs a dog on a bed

When it’s time to say goodbye…

The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros

person hugging their dog on a sofa

The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that

cat lying on windowsill looking sad

With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?

two dogs cuddling surrounded by a bright orange background with pink stars

My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete

cat sitting outside 10 downing street

It’s a busy summer for Larry the Cat at Number 10. Here are some other moggies keeping the world running

From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet

With consent, of course...

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

Summer safety is vital for cats

A little girl on the floor of her living room with a cat who has just come out of a cat carrier. A woman sits on the sofa behind her smiling.

Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities

White cat on their back with paw in the air, lying on an Ikea blanket

No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images

A man with long grey hair and a grey beard posing next to his small grey and white-haired dog who looks very similar.

Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

