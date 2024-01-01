Travel · Kinship

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

cat lying on windowsill looking sad

With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?

Prepare your kitty for their staycation

A Young Woman Rests in the Grass With Pet Poodle Dog.

From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

From catteries to cat sitters, we break down your options if you’re going to be away from home

one white cat in a black carrier next to two other cats looking up

It’s the journey, not the destination

Cat standing up in the back of a car

Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box

