We all think our feline friends are extraordinary, but some cats have done amazing things that go far beyond knocking things off tables or bringing us the occasional dead mouse.

Whether saving lives, overcoming incredible odds, or demonstrating remarkable courage, these remarkable moggies have proven that heroism comes in all shapes and sizes – sometimes with four paws and a purr.

Here are seven cats we’re celebrating for their extraordinary achievements that remind us why our four-legged companions are so much more than just pets.

Nina: the fire hero who made the ultimate sacrifice

In the early hours of 4 March, 2023, a five-month-old kitten named Nina became a hero opens in new tab in Forest Park, Ohio, when she woke her family at around 5am, leading all six family members to safety from a devastating house fire. Initially, the family thought Nina was simply being playful, jumping on them and purring loudly. But when they followed her lead and ventured into the hallway, they quickly realised their home was filling with smoke.

Allysa John-Hall and her husband Marc roused their four children and escaped in time to survive, leaving behind all their possessions. Tragically, Nina didn’t make it out alive, but her brave actions ensured that an entire family survived what could have been a fatal tragedy. The story captured hearts worldwide and demonstrated that even the smallest heroes can have the biggest impact.

Billy: the heart attack hero

In August 2022, Sam Felstead from Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was woken at 4:30am by her seven-year-old cat Billy opens in new tab , who was jumping on her chest and meowing loudly. She quickly realised she couldn’t move her body and had shooting pain down her right side. Billy had sensed that his owner was having a heart attack in her sleep.

“The doctors said it was a good job I got to hospital in time,” Felstead told the BBC. “He [Billy] doesn’t normally sit with me but he knew something was wrong because he wouldn’t leave me alone. I do think he saved my life and so does everybody else around me.”

Doctors found that one of her arteries was blocked, which had caused the heart attack. Cat behaviour experts suggested Billy could have been reacting to changes in Sam’s behaviour or physiology, demonstrating our feline friends’ incredible intuitive abilities.

Mira: the miracle cat who survived a 380-foot fall

In April 2025, 12-year-old Mira survived an almost unimaginable ordeal at Bryce Canyon, Utah. After tragically losing her pet parents, who were found deceased at the scene, Mira somehow survived a 380-foot fall off a canyon lookout opens in new tab . Rescuers found her relatively unscathed, and she was treated at Good Friends Animal Sanctuary before finding a new lease of life.

In a heartwarming twist, Mira was adopted by the helicopter pilot who helped save her and has since become a beloved companion. Her name, short for both ‘mirage’ and ‘miracle’, perfectly captures the extraordinary nature of her survival and the hope that emerged from such a tragic situation.

Willow: the diabetic alert cat

In April 2023, Willow proved that cats can be just as intuitive as any trained medical alert dog when she sensed her pet parent Amanda Jameson was in danger of slipping into a diabetic coma opens in new tab in Liverpool. Rather than simply meowing for help, Willow took decisive action by biting Amanda’s partner Ray, then leading him upstairs to where Amanda had become unresponsive.

Ray described the remarkable scene: “She was running between me and the stairs, looking back at me. I followed her up the stairs and she kept looking back at me to make sure I was coming. When I went into the bedroom, Willow leapt onto the bed, and I could see Amanda slumped over.” Thanks to Willow’s persistence, Ray called the ambulance just in time. “I was absolutely stunned – Willow had saved her life. She’s an incredible cat, a total hero,” he said.

Piran: the cat who led rescuers to his fallen owner

In August 2021 in Bodmin, Cornwall, 83-year-old Patricia fell 70 feet down a ravine and was trapped for hours. Her black moggy, Piran, became her lifeline opens in new tab when he began meowing and pacing near a field gate, catching the attention of rescue searchers who were looking for the missing pensioner.

The searchers followed Piran’s insistent behaviour to the ravine where they found Patricia alive but injured. Tamar Longmuir, one of the searchers, told Sky News: “Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that anyone would have checked there.”

Courtesy of Tamar Longmuir

Piran’s determination to get help for his beloved owner showcased the profound bond between cats and their humans, and his actions quite literally saved Patricia’s life.

Theo: the blood clot detective

Courtesy of Cats Protection

Eight-year-old Theo from Redditch, Worcestershire, demonstrated remarkable persistence in 2018 when he refused to let his owner Charlotte Dixon sleep opens in new tab through what turned out to be a life-threatening blood clot. Throughout the night, Theo kept pawing at Charlotte and meowing persistently, behaviour that was completely out of character for the normally laid-back cat.

“He kept batting me with his paw, keeping me awake,” Charlotte explained. Just in time, Charlotte alerted her mother and paramedics intervened, potentially saving her life. Theo’s intuitive behaviour proved that cats possess an almost supernatural ability to detect when their humans are in distress, even when the danger isn’t immediately obvious.

Sadly, Theo passed away but was posthumously awarded the prestigious Cats Protection’s Cat of the Year award opens in new tab .

Spuds: the Christmas Eve lifesaver

On Christmas Eve, 2019, former stray Spuds proved that rescue cats have an extra special appreciation for family when he awoke Brendan Curran and his family in County Armagh opens in new tab by jumping onto Brendan’s chest in the middle of the night. When Brendan investigated, he discovered their kitchen was filled with smoke, effectively preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy for the family of six.

“I believe Spuds detected there was a serious issue about to happen and alerted us to it,” said Brendan. “We are in no doubt Spuds helped us avert another tragedy.” The timing couldn’t have been more significant – Christmas Eve could have become a night of unimaginable loss instead of celebration.