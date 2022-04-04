Animal Advocacy · Kinship

lifestyle

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

Tabby cat

The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks

A little girl on the floor of her living room with a cat who has just come out of a cat carrier. A woman sits on the sofa behind her smiling.

Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a woman with curly red hair hugs her cat tight

Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member

woman hugging dog

If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start

Woman from Battersea Rescue petting white and brown dog outside

The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas

