lifestyle

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run

Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.

A woman laying on a bed with her dog with green palm wallpaper in the background.

“We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet”

woman and dog sit on pet-friendly wood flooring in a chevron pattern

Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

Cat looking at the camera while steeping out of litter box next to a Litter Genie with abstract purple shapes in the background

The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

