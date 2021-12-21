Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test

lifestyle What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

health Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise

health How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather

health When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog? How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

lifestyle Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of



