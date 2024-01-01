conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test

health What’s This Weird Lump Of Skin On My Dog? Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

health Is It Snowing? Or Does Your Pet Have Dandruff? Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

health Can Dogs Get Covid? The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now

lifestyle BBC Documentary Highlights The Sobering Repercussions Of Covid’s Puppy Boom ”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”

lifestyle Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog