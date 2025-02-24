Why Foxtail Grass Seeds Are Dangerous For Dogs

They might look innocent, but these grassy pests can cause all sorts of serious damage

As much as we love the warmer months and the cascade of colour they bring, there is one pesky thing that all dog parents need to be aware of: foxtail seeds. Despite their name, foxtail seeds are unrelated to pointy nosed, bin-pillaging foxes and are actually, despite their innocent appearance, a lot more dangerous to dogs opens in a new tab .

Foxtail grass seeds can cause havoc if they latch on to our dogs making it crucial to be super vigilant after a walk. If your pooch loves nothing better than sprinting through the long grass in the spring opens in a new tab and summer opens in a new tab with their tongue swinging in the breeze then this article is for you. Read on to find out why these seemingly innocent pieces of nature can cause a whole lot of damage.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Main Takeaways Foxtail grass seeds are sharp and barbed, which means they can become easily embedded in your dog’s skin, ears, nose and mouth.

Once embedded, they can cause swelling, pain and serious infections, requiring veterinary treatment.

Unlike regular plant material, foxtail seeds don’t break down easily and can migrate through the body, leading to severe infections, abscesses and organ damage.

A dog’s ears, nose, paws and eyes are the most vulnerable areas. If inhaled, seeds can reach the lungs, causing life-threatening conditions.

Preventing access to long grass during late spring and summer is the best way of preventing grass seed migration.

What are foxtail grass seeds?

Foxtail is a common type of grass that grows in the UK during late spring and summer. The seeds are named because of their resemblance to a fox’s bushy tail. In the UK when we talk about foxtail seeds we are usually referring to the Meadow Foxtail opens in a new tab (Alopecurus pratensis).

How to identify foxtails

The grass seeds have sharp, bristle-like awns that easily attach to fur, clothing and skin. The barbs prevent the seed from moving backward, allowing it to burrow deeper into tissue.

Common areas foxtail grass seeds are found

You won’t find these types of grass seed on mowed lawns and landscaped parks. Instead, think: overgrown verges, open unmanaged spaces, hay fields and around barns where grasses grow unchecked.

Why are foxtails dangerous for dogs?

How can such a small thing lead to serious fatal infections? Unlike other plant material, foxtails don’t break down in the body so if they embed themselves in your dog and continue to remain embedded (or worse, migrate) they will cause damage wherever they are.

Can foxtail grass seeds kill a dog?

Sadly, foxtail grass seeds can be fatal if left untreated. If they migrate into the body and migrate internally, they can lead to severe infections, abscesses and organ damage.

What to do if your dog encounters foxtail grass seeds

Always be vigilant and inspect your pooch after every walk, paying particular attention to between the toes, in the ears, nose, mouth, armpits and groin. Run your hands through their fur to feel for any embedded seed heads. Look for signs like excessive licking, head shaking, sneezing or swelling. If the seed seems very superficial and loose then you may be able to remove it yourself. However, if the seed is deeply embedded, or you are worried about foxtail infection then do not wait, take your dog to the vet as soon as possible.

Signs your dog has foxtails on them

The early ways our pooches may show if they have a foxtail on them include:

Excessive licking or chewing of a specific area.

Redness, swelling or pus-filled bumps at the area of insertion.

Persistent sneezing or nasal discharge.

Sudden head shaking or pawing at their ears.

Squinting, excessive tear production or eye discharge.

Symptoms of foxtail seed exposure in dogs

Depending on the location of the grass seed, different symptoms and dangers will arise:

Skin and paws

The seeds can burrow into the skin causing painful swellings, redness, infections and abscesses.

Ears

If foxtail seeds enter the ear canal they can cause excessive head shaking, scratching, ear infections and even affect their hearing.

Eyes

Foxtail seeds in the eyes can lead to irritation, redness, excessive tear production and potential blindness if left untreated.

Nose and mouth

The seeds can be inhaled leading to persistent sneezing opens in a new tab , nasal discharge and difficulty breathing.

Internal damage

If swallowed or inhaled, the foxtails can migrate through the body causing life-threatening infections in the lungs, spine or internal organs.

Warning signs of a serious foxtail infection

If your dog is showing any of these symptoms following a walk outside in long grass, please seek advice from your veterinary surgeon as soon as possible.

Severe lethargy or weakness.

Difficulty breathing (panting, coughing, wheezing).

Unexplained pyrexia (high temperature/fever).

Swelling or abscesses that get worse.

Loss of appetite.

Neurological symptoms (weakness, head tilting, paralysis).

What to do if your dog is exposed to foxtails

After every walk always be sure to inspect your dog thoroughly, by checking between the toes, in the ears, nose, mouth, armpits and groin. Run your hands through their fur to feel for any embedded seeds, look for signs like excessive licking, head shaking, sneezing or swelling.

If you feel the seeds are superficial and feel loose or barely embedded you may be able to pull them out yourself. Avoid breaking the seed, as leftover fragments can burrow deeper. DO NOT attempt deep removal or try to dig it out yourself; trying to remove it incorrectly can push it further into the tissue. Instead, head to your vet for help.

How to safely remove foxtails from a dog

If you feel that you can possibly remove it yourself then carefully use a pair of tweezers and ensure that you don’t break the seed. However, depending on its location it may not be possible to do this yourself (for instance, if it is in their ear or eye).

How to prevent foxtails from injuring your dog

Foxtail grass seeds typically lodge themselves into the skin when our dogs are running through long grass. Hunting and working dogs often have the highest risk of exposure and if they run with their mouths open they are more likely to inhale the seeds. I would suggest if this sounds like your pooch you avoid tall, dry, grassy areas in late spring and summer. Be sure to regularly check your dog’s paws, ears, nose and fur after walks. Keep your dog’s fur trimmed, especially around their paws and face. Consider the use of protective gear like booties and face covers in high risk areas.

The bottom line: foxtail grass seeds on dogs

Always be vigilant and inspect your dog regularly, especially if they seem to be irritated in a certain area. I have seen many cases that come into the veterinary practice where we know that a grass seed has made its way in but there is now no evidence as to where. Many dogs have to have advanced imaging to find their migrating grass seeds. rhinoscopy, X-rays, ultrasound, CT and MRI are not uncommon pieces of veterinary equipment that have saved dogs’ lives from a migrated foxtail seed. Never underestimate the effects of a grass seed – prompt action can lower the risk of serious complication.

Foxtail grass seeds and dogs: frequently asked questions

Where should I look for foxtail seeds on my dog?

The common entry points are the paws, ears, nose, eyes, mouth and skin.

Can a dog survive with a foxtail?

Grass seeds that are inhaled through the nose or mouth often cause the most risk. Surgical removal may be necessary to remove any foxtails that reach the chest cavity, lungs or abdomen. Early veterinary intervention is crucial if you are unable to remove the foxtail intact yourself.

How do you treat foxtail grass on dogs?

Sedation or general anaesthesia may be needed if the foxtail seed is in a sensitive area like the ear or eye. If an infection is present then antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication may be prescribed to prevent complications.

Is foxtail grass harmful to dogs?

if the foxtail is found in an accessible area it can be removed, however if they have migrated within the body they can cause serious infections.

What happens if my dog eats grass seed?

Many types of grass seed may pass through the digestive system without causing any issues. However, if that seed is a foxtail it may embed to the intestinal wall causing gastro- intestinal signs like vomiting and diarrhoea.

References