routine care

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group
It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu