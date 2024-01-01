Routine Care · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

Husky on tarmac in warm weather

How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

a vet inspects the teeth of a jack russell dog

Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get

Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog

a woman with red hair brushes the teeth of a king Charles spaniel with pink toothbrush

What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best

Close-up of a Merle coated Greyhound dog laying in the lap of their pet parent on the bed

This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

a woman pets her elderly black greyhound

Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group

It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

Smiling veterinarian examining medical documents of a Bulldog standing on her examination table

Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

Sweet young brown labrador with brown eyes on a leash.

Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”

french bulldog with orange collar standing on grass

Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Woman with her dog relaxing in living room.

Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet

woman with black curly hair sleeping in bed with her long hair daschund

Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality

Labrador sitting in the grass coughing

Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu

More in Health

dental healthsafetyconditions & treatmentsskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid