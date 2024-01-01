Skin Issues & Allergies · Kinship

health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

Close-up of a Merle coated Greyhound dog laying in the lap of their pet parent on the bed

This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms

Dog sneezing on dog bed

Don’t panic! In most cases, it’s nothing to worry about

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

dog running through a field of yellow flowers jumping up at their pet parent

There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it

Brown terrier dog scratching its ear outdoors

A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet

Mixed-breed puppy licks its paw in the grass

Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub

Fluffy brown and white puppy dog scratching a lot with its paw

How you can help them feel better – fast

Cute weimaraner dog lying on lawn and scratching its back

Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’

Black puppy itches behind her ear due to flea allergy

Before you say “ew David” Moira Rose-style, learn these steps to prevent and remove fleas


Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.

Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on vets recommendations

a Chihuahua dog licking their paw

Their toes might smell like Monster Munch, but there’s no way they taste that good

Woman checking small Chihuahua for ear mites

Everything you need to know to keep the pests at bay

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a flea circus

