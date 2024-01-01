Emergencies & First Aid

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
Don’t freak out. Emergency room veterinarian Dr Shea Cox will walk you through what to do
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm – get your dog to the vet ASAP
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
And what can I (or should I) do when my dog keeps sneezing?
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame
And how to help them feel better fast
Beware of Bloat in Dogs
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies – if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it’s treated
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
What Should Your Dog’s Temperature Be? A Step-by-Step Guide on Taking Your Dog’s Temperature at Home
Spoiler: there are more ways than the one you’d rather avoid
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking dog
Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called haemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know