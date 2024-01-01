Grooming · Kinship

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

man with glasses brushes tiny dog

Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

Long haired blonde lhasa apso dog at crufts 2024

We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups

dog with greying muzzle on sofa with person

And why stress could be to blame


Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A woman trimming a dog's nails

Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home

A person giving a dog a bath in a bathtub.

Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed

Dog laying his head on owners lap while owner holds his ears.

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

The-Wildest_Editorial_Puppy-grooming-tips_Hero_1000x750_v01.jpg

Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips

Hungary shepherd dog with hair covering its eyes

Hint: they can’t see

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts

greyhound dog being washed in tub

Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds

Close up of red headed woman holding a black dog's face showing his teeth

Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it

Dog Looking Away Against Sky

Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds

Spotted dog with a close up of his nose

A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home

Smiling woman grooms a shiba inu dog.

Just make sure you spell out ‘B-A-T-H

