health

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

Redhaired woman holding her Rhodesian ridgeback dog

Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise

Woman with arm tattoos and wearing a black t-shirt stretching out the back legs of a Shiba Inu dog laying on a dark green mat

Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist

Older dog playing with ball in a green field

Tips for treating achy joints – from medications to massages

a brown dog sleeps on a gray couch, surrounded by white pillows

In fact, it chills them out

Pomeranian stands in front of a yellow bowl of homemade probiotic yogurt

Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts

A dog standing in a lavender field.

A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour

