holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

health 6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

health 10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

health 5 Holistic Treatments for Epilepsy in Dogs Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise

health Does Your Dog Need a Massage? Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist

health Dog Arthritis Treatment: How to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Dogs Tips for treating achy joints – from medications to massages