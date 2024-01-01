news
- health
A Game-Changing DNA Test Aims to End Inherited Blindness in Dogs
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
Backlash Grows Against Turkey’s ‘Massacre Law’ Aimed At Street Dogs – Here’s How You Can Help
The new bill, seen as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs, was passed in July. Activists tell us they will keep on fighting
- lifestyle
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
Labs Hired at Tewkesbury Abbey to “Put Visitors at Ease”
The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact
- health
What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Disease
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
- lifestyle
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- lifestyle
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- lifestyle
Nicola Peltz Beckham Shares Devastating News About Chihuahua Nala
The actor and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have expressed their “heartbreak” following the passing of their Chihuahua Nala
- lifestyle
Cats With Jobs That No One Asked Them to Do
It’s a busy summer for Larry the Cat at Number 10. Here are some other moggies keeping the world running
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- lifestyle
How Cats Protection and Refuge Are Empowering Survivors of Domestic Abuse
Learn more about the important partnership between the two charities
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- lifestyle
400 XL Bullies Euthanised Since Ban in England and Wales
A total of £76,500 has been paid out so far
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! The Microchip Law is Here – Avoid £500 Fine
Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- shopping
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall”, Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
- lifestyle
Most Single Women Would Choose Their Dog Over a Man, New Study Finds
Sorry boys: she already has a Valentine