RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
Catch the Wave: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Surfing
Let it rip...
Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Dorset
Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Brighton
Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Dog-Friendly Holidays in the New Forest
Heading to the picturesque wild pony-filled New Forest? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Cornwall
Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
A British Guide to the Countryside – For City Dogs
From thorns and grass seeds to more insidious threats such as snake bites and jellyfish stings, there’s a lot to watch out for
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
Lyme Disease in Dogs: What Every Dog Parent Should Know
We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease in dogs
Is My Dog Allowed On The Beach?
Check the rules before heading out…
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
6 Ways to Make Your Back Garden a Canine Paradise
Paddling pools aren’t just for kids
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern
The Best Dog Beds Recommended by Experts
They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Garden
Ten steps to a safe outdoor space – landscaper not required
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
What to Know About That Hot Spot on Your Dog
Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs
Garden Variety: Plants Safe For Our Pups
Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress – and save you money
5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon?
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
Giardia In Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of This Summer Parasite
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in streams, read this
Keep Your Dog Dry With These Stylish Raincoats
Where function meets fashion
The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs