dog training
- lifestyle
Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- lifestyle
Catch the Wave: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Surfing
Let it rip...
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- behaviour
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- behaviour
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart – Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall”, Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which was up for five Academy Awards this year
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- lifestyle
Everything You Need To Know About Crufts – The Greatest Dog Show
Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
- behaviour
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Do Dogs Understand Our Words?
Say what? A look at the types of words that dogs understand
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets