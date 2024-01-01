cat health
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- health
Is It Snowing? Or Does Your Pet Have Dandruff?
Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- health
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Nuts?
Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods
- lifestyle
How Long Can I Leave My Cat Home Alone?
With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?
- behaviour
How To Stop Your Cat Pooing in the Garden
Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take
- health
How to Make Your Cat’s Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites
- health
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- health
6 Surprising Signs of Arthritis in Cats
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
- health
Does My Cat Have Cataracts?
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Help an Asthmatic Cat Breathe Easy
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- health
Declawing is Illegal in the UK – Here’s Why
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- nutrition
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
- health
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
- health
Does My Pet Have Hay Fever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- health
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
- health
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- health
Giving Your Cat Eye Drops is Easy. For the Most Part...
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- behaviour
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- health
Why Essential Oils and Cats Don’t Mix
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly