From zoomies on the beach to countryside walkies in stunning parks, the UK is full of fun days out just waiting to be discovered by you and your dog. There’s even dog-friendly historic estates (including Chatsworth House and Blenheim Palace) and famous attractions (for example, The Eden Project), some locations even have onsite doggy daycare if your pup isn't allowed in certain areas. We’ve compiled a guide to some of the top locations in England, Scotland and Wales to discover with your dog.

Main Takeaways There’s adventures aplenty to be had with your dog and the UK offers a diverse range of dog-friendly days out. Attractions include national parks, English Heritage and National Trust sites, ancient ruins, beaches and stunning countryside.

Make sure you plan your day before embarking on it. Check what dog facilities are available at each attraction. Some locations welcome dogs but may not have things like dog water bowls or dog treats on offer. Always take poo bags and check whether your dog needs to stay on their lead.

Some dog-friendly attractions are what’s known as working landscapes meaning they are home to farm animals, ground-nesting birds or other wildlife, so your dog might need to be kept on a lead for safety.

A dog day out should be fun for your dog – and for you. If your pup doesn't like crowds of people, visit at a quiet time for example. And just because a place welcomes dogs, doesn’t mean your dog will definitely like it.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

1. The Lake District

The Lake District is England’s largest national park – and it’s so breathtakingly beautiful it was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2017. Famous for its rolling hills and postcard-perfect villages, it’s an ideal destination for an adventure with your dog. There’s loads of walking trails, including Tarn Hows (gentle yet scenic) and Aira Force (a two-mile circular route through a waterfall). Some historic sites are even dog-friendly, too, including Brougham Castle opens in new tab , which is surrounded by grassy areas for your dog to sniff. Plus, you can take your dog on a cruise on one of the area’s many iconic lakes – Windermere Lake Cruises opens in new tab lets well-behaved dogs travel for free (but their humans must pay). If you’re making a holiday of it, there’s accommodation options aplenty – including dog-friendly spa hotels.

2. Peak District National Park

iStock / Alex Manders

The Peak District National Park is mostly in Derbyshire, but it’s vast and also sneaks into Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire, West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire. Dogs are welcome in most areas, but they should be on a short lead due to local wildlife and livestock. At 636 metres above sea level, Kinder Scout is known for its views and there’s lots of dog-friendly walking routes to get you there.

3. English Heritage sites

“We love dogs as much as you do,” reads the English Heritage website, “so there’s no reason to leave your furry friend at home.” Your dog can discover castles, abbeys and historic gardens – for example, Tintagel Castle in Cornwall welcomes dogs and even has a secluded beach opens in new tab ; and Marble Hill near Richmond in West London is set in 66 acres of riverside parkland for extra-good sniffs. Warning though, pick up their poop and keep your pup on a lead when livestock is around.

4. National Trust properties

The National Trust has its very own dog-friendly scoring system – each of its locations has a paw-print rating from one to three – three being the most welcoming. National Trust properties with a three paw rating include Calke Abbey in Derbyshire, Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, Stowe Gardens in Buckinghamshire and Chartwell estate in Kent (where dogs can even roam off-lead opens in new tab as there’s no livestock). Three paws means you can take your dog into most areas, including the cafes for a cuppa and a treat. There will also be clearly signposted dog zones and dog-friendly experiences.

5. Cotswolds

iStock / Daniel de Andres Jimenez

There’s something for everyone and their dog in the Cotswolds. The area in the southwest/west-central of England is full of picturesque landscapes, history and culture and other fun attractions including the Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens opens in new tab – yep some zoos allow dogs (as long as they can remain calm). Other highlights include Cotswold Lavender opens in new tab (the lavender fields are in full bloom in July – just imagine the Insta shots of your dog living their best life) and Miserden Lake, which is a lovely walk through woods and farmland and a splash around for your dog in the lake at the end!

6. Yorkshire Dales

iStock / Kriste Sorokaite

Another one of the UK’s 15 national parks, within The Yorkshire Dales there’s around 380 official walking trails or, if your pup is super active and you’re feeling brave, take on the county’s very own Three Peaks Challenge – a 24-mile round-trip route taking on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres). There’s lots of pet-friendly places to eat, too.

7. The Eden Project

Cornwall opens in new tab is an ideal location for a holiday opens in new tab with your dog, with lots of dog-friendly accommodation and days out – including The Eden Project, which professes to be the “ulti-mutt destination”. Eden is a former clay mine and its paths climb up and down the slopes – there’s 20 acres of outdoor gardens for your dog to sniff and explore. Dogs are also allowed in the food outlet, the Biome Kitchen; and the main building and cafe. However, no dogs are allowed in the indoor Biomes and children’s play areas.

8. Polesden Lacey

Polesden Lacey in Surrey is an Edwardian house with a 1,600-acre estate. It’s a National Trust property and has a paw print rating of two, which means there’s water bowls, dog bins and lots of lovely walks. Polesden Lacey’s last owner Margaret Greville was a huge dog lover and adopted more than a dozen dogs over her lifetime – including five spaniels, a Pekingnese named Cho, Caesar the Airedale terrier and Rip the West Highland Terrier. There’s even a pet cemetery where all her dogs are buried, their names carved into the headstones.

9. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is a Grade-I listed building on the northeast coast of England. Dogs must be kept on a lead but they’re welcome on the grounds, in the Victorian stables and the tack room. Occasionally, Northumberland Dog Rescue opens in new tab provides an on-site dog-sitting service in return for a charity donation so you can have a peek around the inside where your pup isn’t allowed.

The castle is on a hill overlooking Bamburgh Beach, which is dog-friendly all year round, so your pup can burn some energy with zoomies in the sand after they’ve taken in the history and culture.

10. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

Another National Trust location, this time in Yorkshire and it has a three paw print rating making it extra welcoming for you and your pup. There’s lots of lovely walks through the water garden, abbey and deer park (so be cautious and keep your dog on a lead).

11. Dartmoor National Park

iStock / mauinow1

There will be sniffs galore in Dartmoor National Park. Tread carefully, though, as this place is what’s called a working landscape – with farms, grazing cattle, sheep and ponies. Livestock breeding and ground nesting bird season is from 1 March until 31 July, so your dog must be kept on a lead. During the summer, you’ll also find adders sunbathing – another reason to keep your pup on lead.

12. Blenheim Palace

Located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace is another dog-friendly gem in the UK. You and your pup can roam in 2,000 acres of parkland and part of the walled garden before popping into the Pantry Cafe for treats. The ice cream stands even serve doggy ice cream!

13. Westonbirt Arboretum

Dogs can roam off lead in the Silk Woods & Lower Downs section of Westonbirt Arboretum. There’s plenty of dog bins to dispose of poop, plus water bowls at the gates so your dog can have a sup before their big adventure. There’s even a tree-top walk – although you need to pop your dog back on a lead to enjoy its heady heights.

14. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park

iStock / Ian Dyball

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in western Scotland is home to some of the most stunning scenery in the UK. It’s like stepping inside a painting. From breathtaking mountains and glens to serene lochs, there’s lots for you and your dog to love. Highlights of the area include Argyll Forest Park, which stretches from the Holy Loch to the Arrochar Alps, and Balloch Castle Country Park, Dunbartonshire – the castle is derelict and there’s lots of interesting trails to trek.

15. The Norfolk Broads

Norfolk is full of dogs. There’s loads of places to stay – including holiday boats – and eat and drink and chomp on doggy ice cream. And the Norfolk Broads is a dreamy location to satisfy all their natural doggy desires – sniffing, roaming and soaking in the natural landscape. The National Park is like a playground for dogs with riverside paths, marshes, woodlands and waterways to explore.

16. Tintagel Castle

Dogs can explore the ruins of Tintagel Castle in Cornwall – they’re allowed everywhere. Warning though, for safety, your dog should be kept on a lead as there’s lots of steps, cliff edges and nesting birds.

17. Margam Country Park

Margam Country Park was dubbed South Wales’ Ultimate Dog Day Out by the South Wales Chronicle opens in new tab , when its ‘Margam Bark Play Park’ area was unveiled earlier this year. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful park, it’s an enclosed area so your dog can safely be off lead as they explore the agility equipment including logs, jumps and tunnels. Slots can be booked for £13.42 via EventBrite opens in new tab .

18. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is a beautiful stately home in the Derbyshire Dales. Dogs can walk around the gardens and grounds but can’t go into the house (assistance dogs can), sometimes there's even fun activities set up for them in the maze. There’s also a special Dog Walk Map opens in new tab to help access the grounds from a canine perspective.

19. Stourhead Estate

Stourhead Estate is a three paw print rated National Trust place in Wiltshire. You might even spot Roe deer jumping hedges and running across fields, so make sure you keep your dog close to you on a lead. There are water bowls in the courtyard and lots of bins for dog poop. The National Trust shop even has a lovely range of products for dogs, including leather collars, leads, toys and treats.

Dog etiquette at dog-friendly attractions

Just because an attraction is dog-friendly that doesn’t mean it’s made for canine fun. Some places are landscapes that are home to other wildlife so dogs might need to be kept on leads; others are places are rich in history so dogs should be kept close to you rather than being allowed to roam free. Always go prepared with your own treats, water and poop bags – just in case.

Bottom line: dog-friendly attractions

Always consider your dog and their own personal needs before you bring them along on a day out – some nervous pups might not like super busy places or may become over-stimulated by places with lots of wildlife like deer if they love to chase opens in new tab .

Frequently asked questions

What to do with a dog in the UK?

Look, we’re dog-obsessed in the UK so there’s always a decent dog day out to be had. From holidays your dog will adore – including Dorset opens in new tab , Brighton opens in new tab , the New Forest opens in new tab – to city wandering or even a dip in a doggy swimming pool opens in new tab , there’s so much canine fun to be had.

Where in the UK is the most dog friendly?

From Cornwall in the south of England to the peak of Scotland, there’s dog-friendly places to be found at every point along the way. In fact, the UK is just a perfect place to vacay opens in new tab with your pup.

Which shops can you take dogs to in the UK?

There’s loads of independent and chain shops on the UK’s high streets that welcome pups opens in new tab in tow – John Lewis, Waterstones and The Range among them.

Can I take my dog on a ferry in the UK?

Yes, your dog can go on ferries in the UK but check with the specific company about its own rules about how your dog can travel – they may not be allowed in some areas of the boat, for example.