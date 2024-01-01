pet safety
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
Nicola Peltz Beckham Shares Devastating News About Chihuahua Nala
The actor and her husband Brooklyn Beckham have expressed their “heartbreak” following the passing of their Chihuahua Nala
How to Keep Your Dog Safe In a Car According to Experts (and the Law)
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Moving Abroad With Your Dog? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Moving house is stressful at the best of times, but what happens if you want to move abroad with your dog? We consulted some experts to find out
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
Safe Sleep With Your Small Dog
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Something They Shouldn’t
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
Dog-on-Dog Attacks: How To Help Your Dog Recover Their Confidence
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the Hospital – Right Away
Trust me, I’m a vet
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
Watch Out for Invasive Ladybirds
Who knew this was something to worry about?
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
9 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs – From A–Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg
5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean
12 Veterinarians You Should Follow on TikTok
TikTok has an ton of veterinarians giving expert (and entertaining) advice at no cost