dog wellness
- health
A Game-Changing DNA Test Aims to End Inherited Blindness in Dogs
How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- health
Can Dogs Get Covid?
The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes
- health
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods That Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat and Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- health
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- health
Why is Your Young Dog Going Grey?
And why stress could be to blame
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- health
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
- health
Understanding Haemangiosarcoma In Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer In Dogs
A common canine cancer, explained
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Massage?
Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist
- health
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with joint pain
- health
Dog Arthritis Treatment: How to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Dogs
Tips for treating achy joints – from medications to massages
- health
Your Dog Can Absolutely Have Catnip
In fact, it chills them out
- nutrition
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts
- behaviour
Do Essential Oils Pass the Smell Test?
A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour